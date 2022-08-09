Polls close on Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. ET

2022 Vermont primary elections results

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D) is retiring, leaving an open seat that both sides are competing to fill in November. Longtime Rep. Peter Welch (D) is one of the candidates running for Leahy’s Senate seat — his departure from the House has left crowded fields on both sides to replace him in Vermont’s At-Large Congressional district.

U.S. Senate

Republican primary

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Christina Nolan Nolan 00%
Myers Mermel Mermel 00
Gerald Malloy Malloy 00
No results reported.

Democratic primary

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Peter Welch Welch 00%
Isaac Evans-Frantz Evans-Frantz 00
Niki Thran Thran 00
No results reported.

Governor

Republican primary

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Phil Scott

incumbent Scott

00%
Peter Duval Duval 00
Stephen Bellows Bellows 00
No results reported.

Democratic primary

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Brenda Siegel Siegel 00%
Uncontested
No results reported.

At-Large Congressional district

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Anya Tynio Tynio 00%
Ericka Redic Redic 00
Liam Madden Madden 00
No results reported.

Results updated at 11:54 a.m. ET

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Becca Balint Balint 00%
Molly Gray Gray 00
Sianay Chase Clifford Chase Clifford 00
Louis Meyers Meyers 00
No results reported.

Results updated at 11:54 a.m. ET

By: Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees