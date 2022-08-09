Polls close on Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. ET
2022 Vermont primary elections results
Sen. Patrick Leahy (D) is retiring, leaving an open seat that both sides are competing to fill in November. Longtime Rep. Peter Welch (D) is one of the candidates running for Leahy’s Senate seat — his departure from the House has left crowded fields on both sides to replace him in Vermont’s At-Large Congressional district.
Republican primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Christina Nolan Nolan
|0
|0%
|Myers Mermel Mermel
|0
|0%
|Gerald Malloy Malloy
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Democratic primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Peter Welch Welch
|0
|0%
|Isaac Evans-Frantz Evans-Frantz
|0
|0%
|Niki Thran Thran
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Republican primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Phil ScottPhil Scott *
incumbent ScottScott *
|0
|0%
|Peter Duval Duval
|0
|0%
|Stephen Bellows Bellows
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
Democratic primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Brenda Siegel Siegel
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
At-Large Congressional district
Republican primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Anya Tynio Tynio
|0
|0%
|Ericka Redic Redic
|0
|0%
|Liam Madden Madden
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Results updated at 11:54 a.m. ET
Democratic primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Becca Balint Balint
|0
|0%
|Molly Gray Gray
|0
|0%
|Sianay Chase Clifford Chase Clifford
|0
|0%
|Louis Meyers Meyers
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Results updated at 11:54 a.m. ET
By: Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees