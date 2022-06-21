Polls close on June 21 at 7 p.m. ET

2022 Virginia primary election results

Virginia voters will be selecting nominees in some of the most consequential congressional races this year, shaping the direction that the GOP will take in Virginia as the party tries to win control of Congress. Republicans will pick candidates in Virginia’s 2nd and 7th congressional districts who in November will take on two vulnerable incumbents, Democrats Elaine Luria and Abigail Spanberger. Republicans also have primaries in non-competitive districts, the 3rd and 6th, and already selected several other nominees last month. Rep. Don Beyer is the only Democratic incumbent with a primary challenger, in Virginia's 8th.

U.S. House

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.

By: Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna and Ashlyn Still

Source: AP