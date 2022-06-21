Polls close on June 21 at 7 p.m. ET 2022 Virginia primary election results U.S. House
ChevronDown
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Herb Jones Jones 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct.
incumbent Rob Wittman
Rob Wittman *
incumbent Wittman
Wittman * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent
ChevronDown
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct.
incumbent Elaine Luria
Elaine Luria *
incumbent Luria
Luria * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Andy Baan Baan 0 0 % Tommy Altman Altman 0 0 % Jen A. Kiggans Kiggans 0 0 % Jarome Bell Bell 0 0 % No results reported.
ChevronDown
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct.
incumbent Robert C. "Bobby" Scott
Robert C. "Bobby" Scott *
incumbent Scott
Scott * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Ted Engquist Engquist 0 0 % Terry T. Namkung Namkung 0 0 % No results reported.
ChevronDown
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct.
incumbent Donald A. McEachin
Donald A. McEachin *
incumbent McEachin
McEachin * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Leon Benjamin Benjamin 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported.
ChevronDown
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Joshua Throneburg Throneburg 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported.
ChevronDown
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct.
incumbent Ben Cline
Ben Cline *
incumbent Cline
Cline * 0 0 % Merritt Hale Hale 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent
ChevronDown
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct.
incumbent Abigail Spanberger
Abigail Spanberger *
incumbent Spanberger
Spanberger * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Bryce E. Reeves Reeves 0 0 % Yesli Vega Vega 0 0 % Dave Ross Ross 0 0 % Derrick Anderson Anderson 0 0 % Crystal Vanuch Vanuch 0 0 % Gina Ciarcia Ciarcia 0 0 % No results reported.
ChevronDown
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Victoria Virasingh Virasingh 0 0 %
incumbent Don Beyer
Don Beyer *
incumbent Beyer
Beyer * 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent
ChevronDown
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct.
incumbent Morgan H. Griffith
Morgan H. Griffith *
incumbent Griffith
Griffith * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent
ChevronDown
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct.
incumbent Jennifer Wexton
Jennifer Wexton *
incumbent Wexton
Wexton * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent
ChevronDown
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct.
incumbent Gerald E. Connolly
Gerald E. Connolly *
incumbent Connolly
Connolly * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent
* Incumbent
The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.
By: Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna and Ashlyn Still
Source: AP