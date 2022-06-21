Virginia voters will be selecting nominees in some of the most consequential congressional races this year, shaping the direction that the GOP will take in Virginia as the party tries to win control of Congress. Republicans will pick candidates in Virginia’s 2nd and 7th congressional districts who in November will take on two vulnerable incumbents, Democrats Elaine Luria and Abigail Spanberger. Republicans also have primaries in non-competitive districts, the 3rd and 6th, and already selected several other nominees last month. Rep. Don Beyer is the only Democratic incumbent with a primary challenger, in Virginia's 8th.