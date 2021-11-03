Winsome Sears (R) leads by 98,716 votes over Hala Ayala (D) with an estimated 91 percent of precincts reporting.
SearsGOP
1,467,756
51.7%
51.7%
AyalaDEM
1,369,040
48.3
48.3
Note: Maps on this page won’t indicate a leading candidate in each county until an estimated 35 percent of the vote has been reported there.
Virginia’s political identity was up for grabs in the Nov. 2 election, with races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general as well as all 100 seats in the House of Delegates on the ballot.
For Republicans, whose last statewide win was in 2009 and who saw their losses mount under President Donald Trump, the general election was a test of whether the party could regain its footing in the onetime swing state. For Democrats, who hoped to hold on to all three statewide offices and control of the House, the races were a chance to solidify Virginia’s status as a blue state and continue advancing their agenda.
The governor’s race — one of only two such contests this November — was a neck-and-neck, big-spending battle between Democratic former governor Terry McAuliffe and Republican multimillionaire Glenn Youngkin. McAuliffe aimed to become only the second governor since the Civil War to serve two terms in the state, which prohibits governors from holding consecutive terms. Youngkin, a former private-equity executive who has never held public office, tapped his personal fortune to bankroll his campaign.
Youngkin (R) is leading. An estimated 89 percent of votes have been counted.
Glenn Youngkin Youngkin GOP
1,475,462
51.7%
Terry McAuliffe McAuliffe DEM
1,359,146
47.6%
Princess Blanding Blanding OTH
20,267
0.7%
Norfolk
Richmond
Roanoke
Alexandria
Charlottesville
Estimates of the remaining votes for Virginia governor
We estimate that 89 percent of the total votes cast have been counted. According to our model,
Youngkin
is strongly favored to win the state, but
McAuliffe
still has a chance to win. These are the most likely outcomes.
McAuliffe
Possible final vote range
1,359,146 votes counted so far
Youngkin
1,475,462 votes
Breaking down the estimates
Each of these six regions has a unique political identity. Northern Virginia is the most populous of the regions — nearly one-third of the state’s votes in 2020 came from the counties near Washington.
Northern Virginia
McAuliffe
Youngkin
Central Virginia
McAuliffe
Youngkin
Hampton Roads
McAuliffe
Youngkin
Southwest
McAuliffe
Youngkin
Southside
McAuliffe
Youngkin
Shenandoah Valley
McAuliffe
Youngkin
Lt. Governor
No matter the outcome, the lieutenant governor's race was bound to make history, with one of the candidates — Democrat Hala S. Ayala or Republican Winsome E. Sears — becoming the first woman of color to hold a statewide office. Ayala emerged from her early life as a single parent struggling to provide for her children to a role as a state delegate, advancing Democratic issues such as expanding Medicaid. Sears, a former state delegate, hoped her background as a Jamaican-born former Marine whose faith pulled her through hard times would energize Republicans.
Sears (R) is leading. 91.5 percent of precincts are reporting.
Winsome Sears Sears GOP
1,467,756
51.7%
Hala Ayala Ayala DEM
1,369,040
48.3%
2,836,796 votes reported from 91.5% of precincts.
Norfolk
Richmond
Roanoke
Alexandria
Charlottesville
Attorney General
Two-term Democratic attorney general Mark Herring faced a challenge from Republican Jason Miyares. Miyares, a Cuban American delegate from Virginia Beach who would become the state's first Latino attorney general, attacked Herring as someone who put politics over public safety, failing to hold violent offenders accountable and protect victims of crime. Herring said Miyares is a conservative throwback who would undo hard-won progress on gun safety, same-sex marriage and health care.
Miyares (R) is leading. 91.4 percent of precincts are reporting.
Jason Miyares Miyares GOP
1,459,297
51.5%
DEM incumbent Mark Herring
Mark Herring *
DEM incumbent Herring
Herring *DEM
1,375,763
48.5%
2,835,060 votes reported from 91.4% of precincts.
* Incumbent
Norfolk
Richmond
Roanoke
Alexandria
Charlottesville
House of Delegates
All 100 seats in the House of Delegates were on the ballot, as Democrats hoped to protect the 55-45 majority they won in the 2019 elections. That broke a 20-year run of Republican control in the House. With so much at stake, both parties mustered candidates in all but a handful of districts — a historically high level of competition.
22
50
32
Democrats
Republicans
Seat
incumbent Terry Kilgore
Terry Kilgore *
incumbent Kilgore
Kilgore *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
DEM incumbent Candi King
Candi King *
DEM incumbent King
King *DEM
10,601
51.8%
Gina Ciarcia Ciarcia GOP
9,869
48.2%
An estimated 94% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
incumbent William Morefield
William Morefield *
incumbent Morefield
Morefield *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
incumbent William Wampler
William Wampler *
incumbent Wampler
Wampler *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
incumbent Israel O'Quinn
Israel O'Quinn *
incumbent O'Quinn
O'Quinn *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
incumbent Jeffrey Campbell
Jeffrey Campbell *
incumbent Campbell
Campbell *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Marie March March GOP
20,841
67.4%
Derek Kitts Kitts DEM
10,063
32.6%
We estimate around all votes cast have been counted.
GOP incumbent Joseph McNamara
Joseph McNamara *
GOP incumbent McNamara
McNamara *GOP
24,556
71.7%
Dustin Wimbish Wimbish DEM
9,673
28.3%
We estimate around all votes cast have been counted.
* Incumbent
Wren Williams Williams GOP
22,514
77.3%
Bridgette Craighead Craighead DEM
6,610
22.7%
An estimated 91% of votes have been counted.
DEM incumbent Wendy Gooditis
Wendy Gooditis *
DEM incumbent Gooditis
Gooditis *DEM
20,878
50.8%
Nicholas Clemente Clemente GOP
20,252
49.2%
An estimated 99% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
DEM incumbent S. Rasoul
S. Rasoul *
DEM incumbent Rasoul
Rasoul *DEM
14,423
64.5%
Charlie Nave Nave GOP
7,949
35.5%
An estimated 99% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
Jason Ballard Ballard GOP
11,511
55.2%
DEM incumbent Chris Hurst
Chris Hurst *
DEM incumbent Hurst
Hurst *DEM
9,360
44.8%
An estimated 79% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
DEM incumbent Danica Roem
Danica Roem *
DEM incumbent Roem
Roem *DEM
9,399
52.1%
Christopher Stone Stone GOP
8,645
47.9%
An estimated 69% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
GOP incumbent D. W. Marshall
D. W. Marshall *
GOP incumbent Marshall
Marshall *GOP
16,715
66.3%
S. M. Deitz Deitz DEM
8,482
33.7%
An estimated 96% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
GOP incumbent Todd Gilbert
Todd Gilbert *
GOP incumbent Gilbert
Gilbert *GOP
26,170
77.9%
Emily Scott Scott DEM
7,442
22.1%
We estimate around all votes cast have been counted.
* Incumbent
GOP incumbent Les Adams
Les Adams *
GOP incumbent Adams
Adams *GOP
18,529
71.0%
Chance Trevillian Trevillian DEM
7,585
29.0%
An estimated 86% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
incumbent Christopher Head
Christopher Head *
incumbent Head
Head *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
GOP incumbent Michael Webert
Michael Webert *
GOP incumbent Webert
Webert *GOP
21,601
69.5%
Douglas Ward Ward DEM
9,467
30.5%
An estimated 87% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
GOP incumbent Terry Austin
Terry Austin *
GOP incumbent Austin
Austin *GOP
24,945
79.6%
Wendy Rowden Rowden DEM
5,790
18.5%
Dean Davison Davison LIB
602
1.9%
An estimated 89% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
GOP incumbent John Avoli
John Avoli *
GOP incumbent Avoli
Avoli *GOP
20,197
63.3%
Randall Wolf Wolf DEM
11,717
36.7%
An estimated 93% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
Tanya Gould Gould GOP
8,033
53.8%
DEM incumbent Kelly Convirs-Fowler
Kelly Convirs-Fowler *
DEM incumbent Convirs-Fowler
Convirs-Fowler *DEM
6,898
46.2%
An estimated 56% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
GOP incumbent Kathy Byron
Kathy Byron *
GOP incumbent Byron
Byron *GOP
19,715
73.9%
Gregory Eaton Eaton DEM
6,489
24.3%
Sarah Jerose Jerose LIB
466
1.7%
An estimated 94% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
GOP incumbent Wendell Walker
Wendell Walker *
GOP incumbent Walker
Walker *GOP
19,517
67.3%
Natalie Short Short DEM
9,467
32.7%
An estimated 95% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
GOP incumbent Ronnie Campbell
Ronnie Campbell *
GOP incumbent Campbell
Campbell *GOP
19,875
75.9%
Sam Soghor Soghor DEM
6,310
24.1%
An estimated 86% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
GOP incumbent Chris Runion
Chris Runion *
GOP incumbent Runion
Runion *GOP
19,419
62.1%
Jennifer Kitchen Kitchen DEM
11,853
37.9%
An estimated 83% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
GOP incumbent Tony Wilt
Tony Wilt *
GOP incumbent Wilt
Wilt *GOP
12,850
59.2%
William Helsley Helsley DEM
8,874
40.8%
An estimated 91% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
GOP incumbent Roxann Robinson
Roxann Robinson *
GOP incumbent Robinson
Robinson *GOP
11,259
55.2%
Debra Gardner Gardner DEM
9,135
44.8%
An estimated 60% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
Tara Durant Durant GOP
15,647
52.8%
DEM incumbent Joshua Cole
Joshua Cole *
DEM incumbent Cole
Cole *DEM
14,006
47.2%
An estimated 99% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
GOP incumbent William Wiley
William Wiley *
GOP incumbent Wiley
Wiley *GOP
22,773
66.7%
Delmara Bayliss Bayliss DEM
11,353
33.3%
An estimated 99% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
GOP incumbent Nick Freitas
Nick Freitas *
GOP incumbent Freitas
Freitas *GOP
23,491
65.6%
Annette Hyde Hyde DEM
12,303
34.4%
An estimated 99% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
Benjamin Baldwin Baldwin GOP
11,372
52.4%
DEM incumbent Elizabeth Guzman
Elizabeth Guzman *
DEM incumbent Guzman
Guzman *DEM
10,350
47.6%
An estimated 68% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
DEM incumbent David Reid
David Reid *
DEM incumbent Reid
Reid *DEM
23,284
57.7%
Scott Pio Pio GOP
16,208
40.2%
Nick Allegro Allegro IND
856
2.1%
An estimated 99% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
GOP incumbent Dave LaRock
Dave LaRock *
GOP incumbent LaRock
LaRock *GOP
25,230
58.7%
Paul Siker Siker DEM
17,754
41.3%
An estimated 99% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
DEM incumbent Kathleen Murphy
Kathleen Murphy *
DEM incumbent Murphy
Murphy *DEM
19,934
57.6%
Gary Pan Pan GOP
14,689
42.4%
An estimated 96% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
DEM incumbent Mark Keam
Mark Keam *
DEM incumbent Keam
Keam *DEM
18,226
68.8%
Kevin McGrath McGrath GOP
8,252
31.2%
An estimated 79% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
DEM incumbent Kenneth Plum
Kenneth Plum *
DEM incumbent Plum
Plum *DEM
17,926
73.9%
Matthew Lang Lang GOP
6,340
26.1%
An estimated 66% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
DEM incumbent David Bulova
David Bulova *
DEM incumbent Bulova
Bulova *DEM
16,245
66.8%
Kenny Meteiver Meteiver GOP
8,060
33.2%
An estimated 88% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
DEM incumbent Kaye Kory
Kaye Kory *
DEM incumbent Kory
Kory *DEM
12,799
69.8%
Tom Pafford Pafford GOP
5,542
30.2%
An estimated 74% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
DEM incumbent Vivian Watts
Vivian Watts *
DEM incumbent Watts
Watts *DEM
13,904
68.5%
Maureen Brody Brody GOP
6,385
31.5%
An estimated 78% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
DEM incumbent Dan Helmer
Dan Helmer *
DEM incumbent Helmer
Helmer *DEM
13,091
57.4%
Harold Pyon Pyon GOP
9,710
42.6%
An estimated 67% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
DEM incumbent Eileen Filler-Corn
Eileen Filler-Corn *
DEM incumbent Filler-Corn
Filler-Corn *DEM
17,425
65.1%
John Wolfe Wolfe GOP
9,329
34.9%
An estimated 78% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
DEM incumbent Kathy Tran
Kathy Tran *
DEM incumbent Tran
Tran *DEM
11,770
64.3%
Edward McGovern McGovern GOP
6,543
35.7%
An estimated 61% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
DEM incumbent Mark Sickles
Mark Sickles *
DEM incumbent Sickles
Sickles *DEM
14,705
71.7%
Brenton Hammond Hammond GOP
5,796
28.3%
An estimated 60% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
DEM incumbent Paul Krizek
Paul Krizek *
DEM incumbent Krizek
Krizek *DEM
9,839
68.8%
Richard Hayden Hayden GOP
4,462
31.2%
An estimated 70% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
Elizabeth Bennett-Parker Bennett-Parker DEM
26,347
73.1%
Justin Maddox Maddox GOP
9,711
26.9%
An estimated 90% of votes have been counted.
incumbent Charniele Herring
Charniele Herring *
incumbent Herring
Herring *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
DEM incumbent Patrick Hope
Patrick Hope *
DEM incumbent Hope
Hope *DEM
30,616
78.3%
Laura Hall Hall GOP
8,473
21.7%
An estimated 99% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
DEM incumbent Richard Sullivan
Richard Sullivan *
DEM incumbent Sullivan
Sullivan *DEM
25,961
72.8%
Edward Monroe Monroe GOP
9,711
27.2%
An estimated 93% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
DEM incumbent Alfonso Lopez
Alfonso Lopez *
DEM incumbent Lopez
Lopez *DEM
17,444
77.4%
Timothy Kilcullen Kilcullen GOP
4,245
18.8%
Terry Modglin Modglin IND
840
3.7%
An estimated 90% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
Michelle Lopes-Maldonado Lopes-Maldonado DEM
10,850
52.7%
Steve Pleickhardt Pleickhardt GOP
9,721
47.3%
An estimated 85% of votes have been counted.
Tim Cox Cox GOP
11,276
52.2%
Briana Sewell Sewell DEM
10,341
47.8%
An estimated 66% of votes have been counted.
DEM incumbent Luke Torian
Luke Torian *
DEM incumbent Torian
Torian *DEM
8,542
66.3%
Maria Martin Martin GOP
4,350
33.7%
An estimated 71% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
DEM incumbent Marcus Simon
Marcus Simon *
DEM incumbent Simon
Simon *DEM
17,836
72.4%
Sarah White White GOP
6,804
27.6%
An estimated 82% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
GOP incumbent Robert Orrock
Robert Orrock *
GOP incumbent Orrock
Orrock *GOP
21,149
60.9%
Eric Butterworth Butterworth DEM
13,578
39.1%
An estimated 99% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
GOP incumbent H. F. Fowler
H. F. Fowler *
GOP incumbent Fowler
Fowler *GOP
26,943
61.2%
Rachel Levy Levy DEM
17,117
38.8%
An estimated 99% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
GOP incumbent John McGuire
John McGuire *
GOP incumbent McGuire
McGuire *GOP
27,484
62.0%
Blakely Lockhart Lockhart DEM
16,847
38.0%
We estimate around all votes cast have been counted.
* Incumbent
DEM incumbent Sally Hudson
Sally Hudson *
DEM incumbent Hudson
Hudson *DEM
24,895
78.5%
Philip Hamilton Hamilton GOP
6,801
21.5%
An estimated 99% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
GOP incumbent Robert Bell
Robert Bell *
GOP incumbent Bell
Bell *GOP
24,903
63.2%
Sara Ratcliffe Ratcliffe DEM
14,496
36.8%
An estimated 99% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
GOP incumbent Matt Fariss
Matt Fariss *
GOP incumbent Fariss
Fariss *GOP
20,681
65.2%
Benjamin Moses Moses DEM
10,185
32.1%
Louis Scicli Scicli IND
833
2.6%
An estimated 93% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
incumbent James Edmunds
James Edmunds *
incumbent Edmunds
Edmunds *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
GOP incumbent Thomas Wright
Thomas Wright *
GOP incumbent Wright
Wright *GOP
20,961
67.6%
Trudy Berry Berry DEM
9,384
30.3%
Joe Paschal Paschal LIB
660
2.1%
An estimated 99% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
GOP incumbent Carrie Coyner
Carrie Coyner *
GOP incumbent Coyner
Coyner *GOP
7,177
60.2%
Jasmine Gore Gore DEM
4,737
39.8%
An estimated 44% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
DEM incumbent Lashrecse Aird
Lashrecse Aird *
DEM incumbent Aird
Aird *DEM
13,732
50.6%
Kim Taylor Taylor GOP
13,418
49.4%
An estimated 78% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
GOP incumbent Emily Brewer
Emily Brewer *
GOP incumbent Brewer
Brewer *GOP
24,314
65.3%
Michael Drewry Drewry DEM
12,943
34.7%
An estimated 99% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
GOP incumbent Lee Ware
Lee Ware *
GOP incumbent Ware
Ware *GOP
19,018
67.5%
Caitlin Coakley Coakley DEM
9,154
32.5%
An estimated 62% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
Mike Cherry Cherry GOP
10,891
57.9%
Katie Sponsler Sponsler DEM
7,916
42.1%
An estimated 66% of votes have been counted.
DEM incumbent Karrie Delaney
Karrie Delaney *
DEM incumbent Delaney
Delaney *DEM
19,016
60.5%
Bob Frizzelle Frizzelle GOP
12,406
39.5%
An estimated 94% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
DEM incumbent Dawn Adams
Dawn Adams *
DEM incumbent Adams
Adams *DEM
19,144
54.1%
Mark Earley Earley GOP
16,221
45.9%
An estimated 81% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
DEM incumbent Betsy Carr
Betsy Carr *
DEM incumbent Carr
Carr *DEM
20,419
85.3%
Sheila Furey Furey GOP
3,510
14.7%
An estimated 99% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
DEM incumbent Delores McQuinn
Delores McQuinn *
DEM incumbent McQuinn
McQuinn *DEM
18,343
71.9%
David Vaught Vaught IND
7,173
28.1%
We estimate around all votes cast have been counted.
* Incumbent
DEM incumbent Jeffrey Bourne
Jeffrey Bourne *
DEM incumbent Bourne
Bourne *DEM
25,255
85.7%
Nancye Hunter Hunter GOP
4,205
14.3%
An estimated 99% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
DEM incumbent Schuyler VanValkenburg
Schuyler VanValkenburg *
DEM incumbent VanValkenburg
VanValkenburg *DEM
19,178
52.7%
Christopher Holmes Holmes GOP
17,188
47.3%
An estimated 99% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
DEM incumbent Rodney Willett
Rodney Willett *
DEM incumbent Willett
Willett *DEM
17,432
52.0%
Mary Margaret Kastelberg Kastelberg GOP
16,099
48.0%
An estimated 99% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
DEM incumbent Lamont Bagby
Lamont Bagby *
DEM incumbent Bagby
Bagby *DEM
22,499
72.7%
James Brooks Brooks GOP
8,463
27.3%
An estimated 99% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
Otto Wachsmann Wachsmann GOP
14,475
52.6%
DEM incumbent Roslyn Tyler
Roslyn Tyler *
DEM incumbent Tyler
Tyler *DEM
13,032
47.4%
An estimated 99% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
Michael Dillender Dillender GOP
10,875
51.0%
DEM incumbent Clinton Jenkins
Clinton Jenkins *
DEM incumbent Jenkins
Jenkins *DEM
9,822
46.1%
Craig Warren Warren IND
618
2.9%
An estimated 81% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
DEM incumbent C.E. Hayes
C.E. Hayes *
DEM incumbent Hayes
Hayes *DEM
7,476
58.6%
Geoffrey Burke Burke GOP
5,277
41.4%
An estimated 46% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
GOP incumbent James Leftwich
James Leftwich *
GOP incumbent Leftwich
Leftwich *GOP
14,518
71.4%
Melanie Cornelisse Cornelisse DEM
5,807
28.6%
An estimated 57% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
Nadarius Clark Clark DEM
6,632
60.8%
Lawrence Mason Mason GOP
4,277
39.2%
An estimated 56% of votes have been counted.
DEM incumbent Don Scott
Don Scott *
DEM incumbent Scott
Scott *DEM
15,574
66.1%
Deanna Stanton Stanton GOP
7,977
33.9%
An estimated 99% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
GOP incumbent Barry Knight
Barry Knight *
GOP incumbent Knight
Knight *GOP
11,420
66.0%
Jeffrey Feld Feld DEM
5,890
34.0%
An estimated 68% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
Anne Tata Tata GOP
12,892
64.3%
Scott Flax Flax DEM
7,159
35.7%
An estimated 63% of votes have been counted.
Timothy Anderson Anderson GOP
9,920
57.1%
DEM incumbent Nancy Guy
Nancy Guy *
DEM incumbent Guy
Guy *DEM
7,468
42.9%
An estimated 69% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
GOP incumbent Glenn Davis
Glenn Davis *
GOP incumbent Davis
Davis *GOP
9,559
60.7%
Kimberly Melnyk Melnyk DEM
6,199
39.3%
An estimated 62% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
Karen Greenhalgh Greenhalgh GOP
8,944
54.5%
DEM incumbent Alex Askew
Alex Askew *
DEM incumbent Askew
Askew *DEM
7,458
45.5%
An estimated 58% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
Irene Shin Shin DEM
15,284
67.0%
Julie Perry Perry GOP
7,534
33.0%
An estimated 78% of votes have been counted.
DEM incumbent Suhas Subramanyam
Suhas Subramanyam *
DEM incumbent Subramanyam
Subramanyam *DEM
22,396
58.9%
Gregory Moulthrop Moulthrop GOP
15,652
41.1%
An estimated 95% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
Phillip Scott Scott GOP
21,461
58.0%
Kecia Evans Evans DEM
14,835
40.1%
Timothy Lewis Lewis LIB
680
1.8%
We estimate around all votes cast have been counted.
DEM incumbent Jerrauld Jones
Jerrauld Jones *
DEM incumbent Jones
Jones *DEM
10,766
77.2%
Hahns Copeland Copeland GOP
3,184
22.8%
An estimated 55% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
DEM incumbent Angelia Graves
Angelia Graves *
DEM incumbent Graves
Graves *DEM
8,905
58.5%
Sylvia Bryant Bryant GOP
6,317
41.5%
An estimated 61% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
A. C. Cordoza Cordoza GOP
13,790
49.8%
DEM incumbent Martha Mugler
Martha Mugler *
DEM incumbent Mugler
Mugler *DEM
13,511
48.7%
Charles West West LIB
416
1.5%
An estimated 99% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
DEM incumbent Jeion Ward
Jeion Ward *
DEM incumbent Ward
Ward *DEM
19,086
73.9%
Benjamin Siff Siff GOP
6,757
26.1%
An estimated 99% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
DEM incumbent Michael Mullin
Michael Mullin *
DEM incumbent Mullin
Mullin *DEM
13,801
50.3%
Jordan Gray Gray GOP
13,655
49.7%
An estimated 87% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
DEM incumbent Shelly Simonds
Shelly Simonds *
DEM incumbent Simonds
Simonds *DEM
13,644
56.0%
Russ Harper Harper GOP
10,714
44.0%
An estimated 99% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
DEM incumbent Marcia Price
Marcia Price *
DEM incumbent Price
Price *DEM
13,555
63.6%
David Wilson Wilson GOP
7,760
36.4%
An estimated 99% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
GOP incumbent Amanda Batten
Amanda Batten *
GOP incumbent Batten
Batten *GOP
17,550
60.2%
Mark Downey Downey DEM
11,618
39.8%
An estimated 73% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
GOP incumbent Scott Wyatt
Scott Wyatt *
GOP incumbent Wyatt
Wyatt *GOP
33,264
73.8%
Stanton Scott Scott DEM
11,824
26.2%
An estimated 99% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
GOP incumbent Keith Hodges
Keith Hodges *
GOP incumbent Hodges
Hodges *GOP
27,013
72.1%
E. B. Webster Webster DEM
10,479
27.9%
An estimated 99% of votes have been counted.
* Incumbent
GOP incumbent Margaret Ransone
Margaret Ransone *
GOP incumbent Ransone
Ransone *GOP
23,747
65.5%
Linwood Blizzard Blizzard DEM
12,516
34.5%
We estimate around all votes cast have been counted.