Virginia’s political identity was up for grabs in the Nov. 2 election, with races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general as well as all 100 seats in the House of Delegates on the ballot.

For Republicans, whose last statewide win was in 2009 and who saw their losses mount under President Donald Trump, the general election was a test of whether the party could regain its footing in the onetime swing state. For Democrats, who hoped to hold on to all three statewide offices and control of the House, the races were a chance to solidify Virginia’s status as a blue state and continue advancing their agenda.

2021 Northern Virginia local election results