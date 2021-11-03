LIVELast updated: 10:28 p.m. ET

2021 Virginia election results

Virginia Governor

Glenn Youngkin (R) leads by 116,316 votes over Terry McAuliffe (D) with an estimated 89 percent of votes counted.

Lieutenant Governor

Winsome Sears (R) leads by 98,716 votes over Hala Ayala (D) with an estimated 91 percent of precincts reporting.

Virginia’s political identity was up for grabs in the Nov. 2 election, with races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general as well as all 100 seats in the House of Delegates on the ballot.

For Republicans, whose last statewide win was in 2009 and who saw their losses mount under President Donald Trump, the general election was a test of whether the party could regain its footing in the onetime swing state. For Democrats, who hoped to hold on to all three statewide offices and control of the House, the races were a chance to solidify Virginia’s status as a blue state and continue advancing their agenda.

Governor

The governor’s race — one of only two such contests this November — was a neck-and-neck, big-spending battle between Democratic former governor Terry McAuliffe and Republican multimillionaire Glenn Youngkin. McAuliffe aimed to become only the second governor since the Civil War to serve two terms in the state, which prohibits governors from holding consecutive terms. Youngkin, a former private-equity executive who has never held public office, tapped his personal fortune to bankroll his campaign.

Youngkin (R) is leading. An estimated 89 percent of votes have been counted.

Lt. Governor

No matter the outcome, the lieutenant governor's race was bound to make history, with one of the candidates — Democrat Hala S. Ayala or Republican Winsome E. Sears — becoming the first woman of color to hold a statewide office. Ayala emerged from her early life as a single parent struggling to provide for her children to a role as a state delegate, advancing Democratic issues such as expanding Medicaid. Sears, a former state delegate, hoped her background as a Jamaican-born former Marine whose faith pulled her through hard times would energize Republicans.

Sears (R) is leading. 91.5 percent of precincts are reporting.

Attorney General

Two-term Democratic attorney general Mark Herring faced a challenge from Republican Jason Miyares. Miyares, a Cuban American delegate from Virginia Beach who would become the state's first Latino attorney general, attacked Herring as someone who put politics over public safety, failing to hold violent offenders accountable and protect victims of crime. Herring said Miyares is a conservative throwback who would undo hard-won progress on gun safety, same-sex marriage and health care.

Miyares (R) is leading. 91.4 percent of precincts are reporting.

House of Delegates

All 100 seats in the House of Delegates were on the ballot, as Democrats hoped to protect the 55-45 majority they won in the 2019 elections. That broke a 20-year run of Republican control in the House. With so much at stake, both parties mustered candidates in all but a handful of districts — a historically high level of competition.

