2022 Washington primary elections results

Washington hosts vote by mail, all-party primaries where the top two vote-getters, regardless of party, advance to the general election. One of Washington’s U.S. Senate seats is on the ballot this year, and incumbent Sen. Patty Murray (D) is running for reelection. Two of the 10 Republicans who voted for Trump’s impeachment – Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in the 3rd District and Rep. Dan Newhouse in the 4th District – are facing Trump-endorsed primary challengers in their primaries.