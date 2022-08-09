2022 Wisconsin primary elections results

Johnson is one of Democratsâ€™ top targets in the fall. Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes (D) is the presumptive nominee after several high-profile Democrats dropped out of the primary in recent weeks.
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Mandela Barnes Barnes
0
0%
Tom Nelson Nelson
0
0%
Alex Lasry Lasry
0
0%
Sarah Godlewski Godlewski
0
0%
Peter Peckarsky Peckarsky
0
0%
Darrell Williams Williams
0
0%
Steven Olikara Olikara
0
0%
Kou Lee Lee
0
0%
No results reported.
Milwaukee
Madison
Green Bay
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Ron Johnson
Ron Johnson *
incumbent Johnson
Johnson *
0
0%
David Schroeder Schroeder
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Milwaukee
Madison
Green Bay
Governor
In the GOP primary to face Evers, Donald Trump is backing wealthy construction magnate Tim Michels (R) even though he wonâ€™t commit to the legally impossible feat of overturning the 2020 presidential results. But Michels has a tough challenge from former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch (R) who has been endorsed by Mike Pence and ex-governor Scott Walker.
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Tony Evers
Tony Evers *
incumbent Evers
Evers *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Tim Michels Michels
0
0%
Rebecca Kleefisch Kleefisch
0
0%
Adam Fischer Fischer
0
0%
Kevin Nicholson Nicholson
0
0%
Timothy Ramthun Ramthun
0
0%
No results reported.
Milwaukee
Madison
Green Bay
Secretary of State
Longtime incumbent Doug La Follette (D) is being challenged in the primary by progressive Alexia Sabor. On the Republican side, State Sen. Amy Loudenbeck favors transferring election power to the secretary of state office â€” it now resides in a nonpartisan commission. Election deniers Jay Schroeder and Justin Schmidtka are also running.
Democratic primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Doug La Follette
Doug La Follette *
incumbent La Follette
La Follette *
0
0%
Alexia Sabor Sabor
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Amy Loudenbeck Loudenbeck
0
0%
Jay Schroeder Schroeder
0
0%
Justin Schmidtka Schmidtka
0
0%
No results reported.
U.S. House
Democrat
Republican
Seat
2020 Results
Democrat
Republican
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Ann Roe Roe
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Bryan Steil
Bryan Steil *
incumbent Steil
Steil *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Mark Pocan
Mark Pocan *
incumbent Pocan
Pocan *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Erik Olsen Olsen
0
0%
Charity Barry Barry
0
0%
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Deb McGrath McGrath
0
0%
Rebecca Cooke Cooke
0
0%
Brad Pfaff Pfaff
0
0%
Mark Neumann Neumann
0
0%
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Derrick Van Orden Van Orden
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Gwen Moore
Gwen Moore *
incumbent Moore
Moore *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Tim Rogers Rogers
0
0%
Travis Clark Clark
0
0%
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Mike Van Someren Van Someren
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Scott Fitzgerald
Scott Fitzgerald *
incumbent Fitzgerald
Fitzgerald *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Glenn Grothman
Glenn Grothman *
incumbent Grothman
Grothman *
0
0%
Douglas Mullenix Mullenix
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Richard Ausman Ausman
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Tom Tiffany
Tom Tiffany *
incumbent Tiffany
Tiffany *
0
0%
David Kunelius Kunelius
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Mike Gallagher
Mike Gallagher *
incumbent Gallagher
Gallagher *
0
0%
Shaun Clarmont Clarmont
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as â€śStrong Bidenâ€ť and â€śStrong Trumpâ€ť show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. â€śLean Bidenâ€ť and â€śLean Trumpâ€ť districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. â€śCloseâ€ť districts show an estimated margin within five points.