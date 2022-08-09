Polls close on Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. ET

2022 Wisconsin primary elections results

WHAT TO WATCH

U.S. Senate

Johnson is one of Democratsâ€™ top targets in the fall. Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes (D) is the presumptive nominee after several high-profile Democrats dropped out of the primary in recent weeks.

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Mandela Barnes Barnes 00%
Tom Nelson Nelson 00
Alex Lasry Lasry 00
Sarah Godlewski Godlewski 00
Peter Peckarsky Peckarsky 00
Darrell Williams Williams 00
Steven Olikara Olikara 00
Kou Lee Lee 00
No results reported.

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Ron Johnson

incumbent Johnson

00%
David Schroeder Schroeder 00
No results reported.

Governor

In the GOP primary to face Evers, Donald Trump is backing wealthy construction magnate Tim Michels (R) even though he wonâ€™t commit to the legally impossible feat of overturning the 2020 presidential results. But Michels has a tough challenge from former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch (R) who has been endorsed by Mike Pence and ex-governor Scott Walker.

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Tony Evers

incumbent Evers

00%
Uncontested
No results reported.

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Tim Michels Michels 00%
Rebecca Kleefisch Kleefisch 00
Adam Fischer Fischer 00
Kevin Nicholson Nicholson 00
Timothy Ramthun Ramthun 00
No results reported.

Secretary of State

Longtime incumbent Doug La Follette (D) is being challenged in the primary by progressive Alexia Sabor. On the Republican side, State Sen. Amy Loudenbeck favors transferring election power to the secretary of state office â€” it now resides in a nonpartisan commission. Election deniers Jay Schroeder and Justin Schmidtka are also running.

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Doug La Follette

incumbent La Follette

00%
Alexia Sabor Sabor 00
No results reported.

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Amy Loudenbeck Loudenbeck 00%
Jay Schroeder Schroeder 00
Justin Schmidtka Schmidtka 00
No results reported.

U.S. House

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as â€śStrong Bidenâ€ť and â€śStrong Trumpâ€ť show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. â€śLean Bidenâ€ť and â€śLean Trumpâ€ť districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. â€śCloseâ€ť districts show an estimated margin within five points.

By: Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees