2022 Wisconsin primary elections results

Johnson is one of Democratsâ€™ top targets in the fall. Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes (D) is the presumptive nominee after several high-profile Democrats dropped out of the primary in recent weeks.

In the GOP primary to face Evers, Donald Trump is backing wealthy construction magnate Tim Michels (R) even though he wonâ€™t commit to the legally impossible feat of overturning the 2020 presidential results. But Michels has a tough challenge from former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch (R) who has been endorsed by Mike Pence and ex-governor Scott Walker.

Longtime incumbent Doug La Follette (D) is being challenged in the primary by progressive Alexia Sabor. On the Republican side, State Sen. Amy Loudenbeck favors transferring election power to the secretary of state office â€” it now resides in a nonpartisan commission. Election deniers Jay Schroeder and Justin Schmidtka are also running.

U.S. House

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as â€śStrong Bidenâ€ť and â€śStrong Trumpâ€ť show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. â€śLean Bidenâ€ť and â€śLean Trumpâ€ť districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. â€śCloseâ€ť districts show an estimated margin within five points.