German Election 2021
Germany’s parliamentary elections on Sept. 26 will signal the end of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s 16 years in power. Little else is certain. With Merkel deciding not to seek reelection, it is the first vote since shortly after World War II without an incumbent chancellor fighting for a new term.
The lead position in the polls has shifted between three main parties: Merkel’s center-right Christian Democratic Union, the Greens and the center-left Social Democratic Party. That means a coalition government is likely. Negotiations could take weeks or longer.
The outcome of the vote will shape the future of Europe’s largest economy and the wider European Union and its dealings with allies such United States and rivals led by Russia and China.
Exit polling
|Estim. votes
CDU/CSU
Christian Democrats
0%
SPD
Social Democrats
0
AfD
Alternative for Germany
0
FDP
Free Democratic Party
0
DIE LINKE
The Left
0
GRÜNE
The Greens
0
Sonstige
Others
0
These numbers are based on exit polls conducted by Infratest dimap and Forschungsgruppe Wahlen. These are not based on counted ballots but on interviews conducted on election day. They are expected to change over time and do not reflect a final outcome.
Possible coalitions
No party is expected to win even close to an outright majority of the vote and take control of parliament, known as the Bundestag. The winner will need to build a coalition with other parties. That could be a long and messy process.
Ideological splits make some options untenable. All parties have ruled out a coalition with the far-right Alternative for Germany party, which won 13 percent of the vote in the last national elections in 2017.
After the 2017 election, it took more than five months for a new government to be sworn in, after record-breaking coalition talks. So even when the election results are in, it may still not be clear who will succeed Merkel as the next chancellor.
Traffic Light Coalition
50% seats for a majority
SPD + FDP + GRÜNE
If the SPD comes out on top, it could turn to the pro-business Free Democratic Party to make a “traffic light” coalition along with the Greens. But with the Free Democratic Party as kingmaker, it could make for rocky coalition talks.
Germany Coalition
50%
CDU/CSU + SPD + FDP
Named after the colors of the German flag: the possibility that the CDU and the SPD fail to get a majority between them and join forces with a smaller party like the Free Democratic Party.
Red-Red-Green Coalition
50%
SPD + DIE LINKE + GRÜNE
SPD candidate Olaf Scholz has declined to rule out a coalition with the left-wing Die Linke (The Left), but says he doesn’t favor the option. He is likely mindful of alienating more centrist voters who still associate the party with its roots in Communist East Germany.
Kenya Coalition
50%
CDU/CSU + SPD + GRÜNE
Another flag reference. This time, the two traditional big-tent parties, the CDU and SPD, turn to the Greens.
Grand Coalition
50%
CDU/CSU + SPD
This is Germany’s current ruling coalition. But it does not appear favored by either side now.
Black-Green Coalition
50%
CDU/CSU + GRÜNE
A Christian Democratic Union-Greens coalition once looked like a probable election outcome. But both parties have slumped in the polls and are unlikely to muster enough of the vote between them.
Red-Green Coalition
50%
SPD + GRÜNE
The Social Democratic Party (SPD) says the Greens would be its preferred coalition partner. And the Greens also say it’s the alliance it wants. It’s unclear whether the two parties would have enough seats in the new parliament to form a government on their own.
Black-Yellow Coalition
50%
CDU/CSU + FDP
The CDU and Free Democratic Party would be natural bedfellows in any coalition. But this scenario would need a late surge by both parties to give them enough seats.
Jamaica Coalition
50%
CDU/CSU + FDP + GRÜNE
If the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) comes out on top and can't make a coalition with a single party, an option is a three-way alliance of the CDU, Greens and Free Democratic Party known as "Jamaica," named after the three colors of the Jamaican flag. But attempts to make a "Jamaica" coalition collapsed in 2017 after the Free Democratic Party walked out of talks.
The Candidates
Laschet, 60, is now leader of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union and premier of Germany’s most populous state, North Rhine-Westfalia. He tussled with the leader of the CDU’s smaller sister party, the Christian Social Union, for their joint nomination for chancellor and won out, despite being the far less popular of the two among the public. He has stumbled on the campaign trail, including an incident in which he was caught on camera laughing during a memorial to victims of deadly floods in July.
Scholz, 63, is a familiar face to Germans as the country’s finance minister and vice chancellor under its current two-party coalition government. A technocrat not known for his charisma, some have dubbed him “Scholzomat” for his dry, mechanical tone. Yet he has emphasized his government experience and run a steady campaign.
Baerbock, 40, is a rising star with the Greens. When her nomination was announced earlier this year, she looked like she had a shot at becoming chancellor. But she has come under fire from rivals for a lack of experience in governing and became embroiled in disputes including accusations of plagiarism. Baerbock has espoused a tougher foreign policy line when it comes to dealing with Russia and China.
Other parties and players
Christian Lindner is likely to become a key figure in coalition talks. Lindner has made clear he will leverage as much as possible for his party from any kingmaker position.
Die Linke has been around since 2007, formed from the remnants of the successor of the ruling party of communist East Germany. This association that makes it anathema to some. Wissler, 40, is the party’s co-leader and Bartsch, 63, is the leader of its parliamentary group. Among its more controversial policies is a call to dissolve NATO.
The far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, stormed into parliament four years ago as the country’s third-biggest party. It whipped up support with a hard-line anti-immigrant stance during the 2015 migrant surge, when Germany opened its doors to more than 1 million refugees. The nominations of Weidel, 42 and Chrupall, 46, as the top candidates was seen as a win for the AfD’s more hard-line fringe. It has vowed to fight coronavirus restrictions.