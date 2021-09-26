Germany’s parliamentary elections on Sept. 26 will signal the end of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s 16 years in power. Little else is certain. With Merkel deciding not to seek reelection, it is the first vote since shortly after World War II without an incumbent chancellor fighting for a new term.

The lead position in the polls has shifted between three main parties: Merkel’s center-right Christian Democratic Union, the Greens and the center-left Social Democratic Party. That means a coalition government is likely. Negotiations could take weeks or longer.

The outcome of the vote will shape the future of Europe’s largest economy and the wider European Union and its dealings with allies such United States and rivals led by Russia and China.