Polls close on Aug. 16 at 9 p.m. ET
2022 Wyoming primary elections results
In Wyoming, all eyes are on the GOP primary for the state’s At-Large U.S. House seat. Incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney (R) became one of Donald Trump’s biggest targets this election cycle after voting in favor of his impeachment. Her biggest challenger, attorney Harriet Hageman, has the former president’s endorsement and is far ahead of Cheney in the polls. In the governor race, Gov. Mark Gordon (R) is expected to hold onto his seat but has a few other challengers on both the Republican and Democratic sides.
Governor
Republican primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Mark Gordon
incumbent Gordon
|0
|0%
|Rex Rammell Rammell
|0
|0%
|Brent Bien Bien
|0
|0%
|James Quick Quick
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Theresa Livingston Livingston
|0
|0%
|Rex Wilde Wilde
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
At-large District primary
Republican primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Liz Cheney
incumbent Cheney
|0
|0%
|Harriet Hageman Hageman
|0
|0%
|Robyn Belinskey Belinskey
|0
|0%
|Anthony Bouchard Bouchard
|0
|0%
|Denton Knapp Knapp
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Lynnette Grey Bull Grey Bull
|0
|0%
|Meghan Jensen Jensen
|0
|0%
|Steven Helling Helling
|0
|0%
|No results reported.