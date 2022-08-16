Polls close on Aug. 16 at 9 p.m. ET

2022 Wyoming primary elections results

In Wyoming, all eyes are on the GOP primary for the state’s At-Large U.S. House seat. Incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney (R) became one of Donald Trump’s biggest targets this election cycle after voting in favor of his impeachment. Her biggest challenger, attorney Harriet Hageman, has the former president’s endorsement and is far ahead of Cheney in the polls. In the governor race, Gov. Mark Gordon (R) is expected to hold onto his seat but has a few other challengers on both the Republican and Democratic sides.

Governor

Republican primary

incumbent Mark Gordon

incumbent Gordon

Rex Rammell Rammell 00
Brent Bien Bien 00
James Quick Quick 00
Democratic primary

Theresa Livingston Livingston 00%
Rex Wilde Wilde 00
At-large District primary

Republican primary

incumbent Liz Cheney

incumbent Cheney

Harriet Hageman Hageman 00
Robyn Belinskey Belinskey 00
Anthony Bouchard Bouchard 00
Denton Knapp Knapp 00
Democratic primary

Lynnette Grey Bull Grey Bull 00%
Meghan Jensen Jensen 00
Steven Helling Helling 00
By: Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees