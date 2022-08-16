In Wyoming, all eyes are on the GOP primary for the state’s At-Large U.S. House seat. Incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney (R) became one of Donald Trump’s biggest targets this election cycle after voting in favor of his impeachment. Her biggest challenger, attorney Harriet Hageman, has the former president’s endorsement and is far ahead of Cheney in the polls. In the governor race, Gov. Mark Gordon (R) is expected to hold onto his seat but has a few other challengers on both the Republican and Democratic sides.