Asked and answered: What readers want to know about the election

A recent episode of 'Can He Do That?', The Washington Post's political podcast, contended with this exact question. President Trump has declined to say whether he'd accept the results of the 2020 election, whatever they may be. He's baselessly attacked the security of mail-balloting, suggesting the outcome may be rigged.

In the event that Trump loses the election, Lawrence Douglas, a law professor at Amherst College who wrote a book on the subject called “Will He Go? Trump and the Looming Election Meltdown in 2020,” said he finds it unlikely that the president will need to be forcibly removed from the Oval Office on Inauguration Day. Instead, Douglas said he thinks the “real danger” is whether Trump discounts large swaths of mail-in ballots counted after Election Day.

"We've never seen a incumbent president expressing such disregard of basic constitutional norms," Douglas said on the show. "That's the real wild card."

The American system “presupposes” there will be a peaceful transition of power between presidents, Douglas said. The pandemic has ensured that this will be an unprecedented election. Record numbers of Americans have already cast their vote by mail. Douglas said some swing states could take days or weeks to count all the ballots they’ve received and that will play into the president’s skepticism and constitutional brinkmanship. Trump could create some ambiguity about who each state’s electors should be awarded to.

When the House and the Senate open the electoral college ballots and count them on Jan. 6, if there’s any confusion around who’s won a particular state or if there’s a tie, then many legal experts agree (though it is subject to some legal interpretation) that a vote then goes to the House, where the candidate has to win a simple majority of the states, so 26 states. States in this case vote as a block instead of as individual representatives. If a simple majority of states can’t be reached or that voting process goes on longer than it’s supposed to, then the next person in succession, according to the Presidential Succession Act of 1947, would be sworn in as acting president on Jan. 20.

— Allison Michaels, host of 'Can He Do That?' for The Washington Post