Asked and answered: What readers want to know about the election
The 2020 election will be like no other, as the novel coronavirus continues to affect everything from the structure of debates and campaign events to how Americans can vote. The rules around mail-in and absentee ballots as well as President Trump’s frequent assertions that the outcome of the election could be unknown for months have confused many people.
So far, The Washington Post has collected and organized 173 questions from readers about this challenging election season. Many of the questions fall into common themes, and this guide provides links to reporting that holds the answers to those frequently referenced topic areas. We are updating the guide twice a day, and the topics are reordered below with the most frequently asked election questions.
You can keep asking us questions here.
Featured question
Mail-in and absentee voting
Ballot drop-off
Early voting
Resources
The coronavirus has affected the way many Americans plan to vote, with many states expanding access to mail-in voting. As of Sept. 25, more than 198 million Americans are eligible to cast a ballot by mail. Here’s what you need to know:
How to prevent your mail ballot from being rejected
Map: Which states can cast ballots by mail
Video: Understanding absentee voting, mail-in voting and early voting
Barriers to voting
In-person voting
State and local races
Resources
The policies and issues
Registering to vote
Determining who wins
Resources
Volunteering
Election integrity
Resources
