Exit poll results and analysis for the 2020 presidential election

President Trump’s 2016 victory was driven primarily by White voters, a group he won by a margin of roughly 18 percentage points. That support has fallen to about three points in 2020, according to an average of national polls conducted in October. Those polls also show a majority of Black and Hispanic voters told pollsters they intended to vote for former vice president Joe Biden, but the share of that support has fallen since 2016. Trump’s support in October polling among both men and women was nine points lower than it was in 2016.

Tonight, The Post will publish preliminary results from national and state exit polls for readers to explore demographic trends like these in 2020. These surveys randomly sample voters as they exited voting places on or before Election Day and through a telephone survey of more than 25,000 early voters to help account for the huge increase of votes cast early. Poll results will be adjusted to match vote tallies as the votes are counted nationally and in key states.