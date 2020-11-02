Elections

Exit poll results and analysis for the 2020 presidential election

More key exit polls

New exit polls will be added as polls close throughout the evening. All times are Eastern.

President Trump’s 2016 victory was driven primarily by White voters, a group he won by a margin of roughly 18 percentage points. That support has fallen to about three points in 2020, according to an average of national polls conducted in October. Those polls also show a majority of Black and Hispanic voters told pollsters they intended to vote for former vice president Joe Biden, but the share of that support has fallen since 2016. Trump’s support in October polling among both men and women was nine points lower than it was in 2016.

Follow the latest on Election 2020chevron-right

Tonight, The Post will publish preliminary results from national and state exit polls for readers to explore demographic trends like these in 2020. These surveys randomly sample voters as they exited voting places on or before Election Day and through a telephone survey of more than 25,000 early voters to help account for the huge increase of votes cast early. Poll results will be adjusted to match vote tallies as the votes are counted nationally and in key states.

Methodology

Preliminary national and state exit poll results from interviews of randomly selected voters as they exited voting places across the country on Nov. 3, as well as from voters exiting early voting locations. Early voters were also reached through a telephone survey. The polls were conducted by Edison Research for the National Election Pool, The Washington Post and other media organizations. Results are weighted to match vote tallies by region and to correct for differential participation by subgroup.

Graphics by Brittany Mayes, Leslie Shapiro and Chris Alcantara. Text by David Weigel, Scott Clement, Emily Guskin, Kevin Uhrmacher, Ann Gerhart, Claudia Deane, Alauna Safarpour and Jocelyn Kiley.

More key exit polls

New exit polls will be added as polls close throughout the evening. All times are Eastern.