Exit poll results and analysis for the 2020 presidential election

Voters are concerned about the economy, the pandemic and racial inequality, according to preliminary results from national and state exit polls conducted by Edison Research. In an election marked by anxiety and litigation over voting access, a strong majority in two battleground states said they are confident their votes will be counted fairly.

About a third of voters said the economy was the most important issue in their vote for president, the preliminary results indicate. Roughly 2 in 10 said the coronavirus or racial inequality were their top issues, and smaller shares named crime or health-care policy.

Of President Trump’s voters, about 6 in 10 said the economy was their most important issue. Roughly a third of former vice president Joe Biden’s voters said racial inequality was their most important issue; slightly fewer named the coronavirus pandemic.

Voters nationally are divided about the state of the economy: Roughly half rated it negatively, with about 2 in 10 who said it is “poor.” About half of voters rated the economy positively, with about 1 in 10 calling it “excellent.” In 2016, exit polling found 62 percent of voters rated the economy negatively, with 21 percent rating it “poor” — the lowest rating available to survey takers.

The preliminary results that The Washington Post is publishing tonight explore demographic trends identified in national and state exit polls. These surveys randomly sample voters as they exited voting places on or before Election Day and through a telephone survey of more than 25,000 early voters to help account for the huge increase of votes cast early. Poll results will be adjusted as the night progresses to match vote tallies as the votes are counted nationally and in key states.

Amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases, preliminary exit polling finds U.S. voters are closely divided on whether U.S. efforts to contain the virus are going “well” or “badly”. At the same time, roughly twice as many voters say efforts to combat the pandemic have gone “very badly” than say they have gone “very well.”

Voters were roughly divided over whether it is more important to contain the coronavirus or rebuild the economy, the preliminary results indicate. A slight majority of voters said it is more important to contain the pandemic now, even if it hurts the economy. About 4 in 10 said that the economy is more important.

Roughly 3 in 4 voters said they decided which candidate to support for president before September, according to early polling. There appear to be fewer late-deciders than in 2016, when 13 percent of voters decided in the final week, a group that swung in Trump’s direction in key states. This year, with many ballots cast early, about 1 in 20 voters say they decided who to support in the past week.

Almost three-quarters of voters nationally said their candidate’s positions on the issues were more important to their vote, as opposed to their candidate’s personal qualities. Biden supporters said by about a 2-to-1 margin that issues were more important than personal qualities, and by about a 5-to-1 margin, Trump supporters said the same.

In Florida, a state that is no stranger to extended vote counts, about half of voters said they felt “very confident” that votes in their state would be counted accurately; and another 4 in 10 felt at least somewhat confident. According to early exit polls, those levels of confidence were shared in roughly equal measure by both Biden and Trump voters.

Preliminary polling in Pennsylvania finds that most of the Keystone State’s voters have confidence that votes in their state will be counted accurately. About 8 in 10 say they are at least somewhat confident in this, while roughly a third say they are very confident in this.

In North Carolina, about 1 in 10 voters identified racism as the most important problem facing the United States, according to early exit polls, a share that rose to about 1 in 4 among Black voters in the state. The topic played very differently among those North Carolinians voting for Biden than among those voting for Trump. When asked about the most important issue in their vote, about 4 in 10 among those backing Biden said racial inequality topped the list. For Trump voters, that issue barely registered, dwarfed by their focus on the economy.

About 1 in 10 voters in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania considered racism to be the most important problem facing the country, according to early polling. But clear majorities — three-quarters or more in all three states — consider it to be an important problem. Biden voters in these states overwhelmingly said racism is an important problem; more than 9 in 10 Biden voters in all three states said so. Narrower majorities of Trump voters in these states said the same.