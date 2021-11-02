Exit poll results from the 2021 election for Virginia governor

This page will update. Stay tuned for detailed breakdowns of how different groups voted.

See preliminary exit poll results from Virginia’s election for governor between Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin, including the issues that mattered most in voters’ decisions. Visit this page later to see how different groups voted. The poll was conducted by Edison Media Research for the National Election Pool, The Washington Post and other media organizations. See the bottom of the page for exit poll methodology.

[Follow live election updates from The Washington Post]

Economy and jobs were top issues for Virginia voters

About one-third of Virginia voters said that the economy was the most important issue facing Virginia, according to preliminary network exit polling. That was followed by about one-quarter naming education as the most important issue in their vote. Fewer than 2 in 10 said taxes or the coronavirus were their top issues, and about 1 in 10 said abortion.

A majority of Virginia voters said the economy in the state was either “excellent” or “good,” with almost half saying it was good, rather than excellent, according to early exit polling. About 4 in 10 said the economy was “not so good” or “poor.”

[Live election results from Virginia]

How much parents should influence school curriculums

About half of Virginia voters said parents should have “a lot” of say in what their child’s school teaches, while another roughly 3 in 10 said parents should have “some” say, and just over 1 in 10 said parents should have little or no say, according to preliminary exit polling.

Public schools became an increasingly important issue late in the campaign, when Youngkin criticized McAuliffe for vetoing a bill that would give parents the right to opt their children out of certain reading assignments. The bill arose out of a parent’s concern about “Beloved,” the 1987 novel by Nobel laureate Toni Morrison about a Civil War-era Black woman who kills her 2-year-old daughter to spare the child from the evils of slavery. Youngkin said it was an effort to impose the will of the state on parents. McAuliffe said: “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

Vaccine mandates

A slight majority of Virginia voters favored employers requiring coronavirus vaccination for their employees, while just over 4 in 10 opposed such a measure, according to early network exit polling.

The virus was not one of the top issues for voters in the election, according to exit polling, with the economy and education outpacing it. More than 8 in 10 voters said they had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Both Trump and Biden drag on their party’s candidates

Donald Trump lost Virginia by 10 percentage points in 2020, and preliminary exit polls suggest that he remains unpopular in the state. About 4 in 10 Virginia voters had a favorable view of Trump, while a slight majority saw him unfavorably. McAuliffe sought to tie Youngkin to Trump throughout the campaign — a Washington Post-Schar School poll released last week found about 7 in 10 likely voters saying Youngkin’s ideas and policies were similar to Trump’s, while about 2 in 10 said they were different.

Slightly more Virginians said they voted to oppose Joe Biden than support him: More than a quarter of Virginia voters said one reason for their vote in the gubernatorial election was to express opposition to the president, while about 2 in 10 said their vote was to express support for Biden. The rest of voters — about half — said Biden was not a factor in their vote.

