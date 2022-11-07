Candidates storm swing states as midterm election nears

Elections
In the final sprint before Tuesday’s election, all eyes are on the swing states that may decide who will get control of the Senate, as well as those with tight gubernatorial races. More attention is being given to the power of state legislatures following the end of Roe v. Wade’s abortion rights protections and the contentious 2020 election.
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
The Pennsylvania Senate race is one of the closest, most-watched matchups this election season. Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is hoping to help his party gain a seat in the Senate by defeating Republican Mehmet Oz in the race to replace retiring Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R). Polling has consistently shown Fetterman slightly ahead of Oz in the election.
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Rachel Wisniewski for the Washington Post
Fetterman, who suffered a stroke ahead of the primary election this year, has remained optimistic about his odds Tuesday, has sought to depict Oz as an outsider — a New Jersey resident who dropped in on the Pennsylvania race in an attempt to win political power.
Oz, the doctor turned TV host turned politician, jumped into the race with the backing of former president Donald Trump, who rallied with him this weekend.
Rachel Wisniewski for the Washington Post
Shuran Huang for The Washington Post
The Pennsylvania gubernatorial race is also one to watch.
State Attorney General Josh Shapiro is running to keep the governor’s mansion in Democratic hands, battling Republican opponent Doug Mastriano — a Trump endorsee.
Polls have consistently shown Shapiro ahead of Mastriano in the race.
Shuran Huang for The Washington Post
Justin Merriman for The Washington Post
Mark Makela for The Washington Post
Despite running in Pennsylvania, a purple state, Mastriano has largely shaped his campaign to appeal to the GOP’s more right-wing base, echoing some of the former president’s most extremist views — including his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election.
Mark Makela for The Washington Post
Trump wasn’t the only political leader who descended upon Pennsylvania during the final days of the campaign — former president Barack Obama and President Biden rallied with the Democratic ticket on Saturday.
Mark Makela for The Washington Post
Caroline Gutman for The Washington Post
Obama, during his appearance alongside Fetterman on Saturday, took aim at Trump and other deniers of the 2020 presidential election.
“If you don’t get your way, don’t throw a tantrum; don’t pick up your ball and go home,” Obama told a crowd in Pittsburgh as he made the case that “democracy is on the ballot” in Tuesday’s midterms.
Caroline Gutman for The Washington Post
Shuran Huang for The Washington Post
Trump, meanwhile, appeared alongside Oz in Latrobe, Pa., where he predicted a Republican sweep of the U.S. House and Senate — and foreshadowed his potential 2024 presidential run.
Shuran Huang for The Washington Post
Friday marked the last day of early voting in the battleground state of Arizona, where the Republican Party’s ticket is rife with election deniers.
Shuran Huang for The Washington Post
Caitlin O’Hara for The Washington Post
Chief among them is Kari Lake, a former newscaster who is running for governor and made her way to the top of the Republican ticket by espousing Trump’s false claims of election fraud and embracing hard-right politics, including a strong opposition to abortion rights, Biden’s immigration policies and the measures taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Caitlin O’Hara for The Washington Post
Caitlin O’Hara for The Washington Post
Lake is running against Katie Hobbs, the Arizona secretary of state who oversaw the contentious 2020 election and who served as minority leader in the state Senate.
Polls have found Hobbs and Lake nearly dead-even but, over the past few weeks, support for Hobbs has softened.
Caitlin O’Hara for The Washington Post
Hobbs also drew some criticism from Republicans for refusing to debate Lake; she said that she would not share a stage with Lake because she doesn’t want to take part in her opponent’s “spectacle.”
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), meanwhile, is fending off a challenge from Blake Masters, a venture capitalist and Trump endorsee who, like Lake, has refused to acknowledge Trump’s 2020 defeat.
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
While Kelly — a former astronaut and Navy pilot — is known as a moderate Democrat in the Senate, Masters has sought to paint him as a liberal extremist. Kelly is struggling to maintain his seat as Masters continues to describe him as a rubber stamp on Biden’s agenda.
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
Masters, who has funded his race with substantial support from Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel, came out of the primary earlier this year with unfavorable ratings, but the national GOP has rallied around him as the campaign comes to a close.
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
The U.S. Senate race for Georgia’s seats has, perhaps, been the most dramatic this election season.
Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D) is seeking to defend his seat from former NFL player Herschel Walker (R), whose campaign has drawn multiple scandals.
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Elijah Nouvelage for The Washington Post
While polls throughout the campaign generally showed Warnock ahead of Walker, there is a likelihood this race could head to a runoff. If neither candidate clears 50 percent of the vote, the runoff election would occur in December.
Elijah Nouvelage for The Washington Post
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Walker, who opposes abortion rights, drew national headlines after two women alleged that he paid for abortions.
Still, Republicans did not abandon the former NFL player and instead coalesced around him in their attempt to regain one of the two Georgia Senate seats they lost two years ago, when Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff (D) won.
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
In Georgia, the governor’s race is a 2018 rematch. Democrat Stacey Abrams is again challenging Republican Brian Kemp, the incumbent, in her effort to become the first Black female governor in U.S. history.
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Dustin Chambers/Reuters
Kemp is one of the few major GOP candidates this year running without Trump’s support. He is, after all, the governor who refused to accept Trump’s false claims of election fraud and aid his efforts to reverse the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
In the Republican primary earlier this year, Kemp soundly defeated former senator David Perdue, a Trump-endorsed challenger, to win their party’s nomination.
Dustin Chambers/Reuters
Dustin Chambers/Reuters
Polls have shown that Abrams, who has built a national brand by advocating for voter rights and fighting voter suppression, is running behind Kemp by 4 to 5 percentage points.
Early voting in the state hit a record for a midterm election.
Dustin Chambers/Reuters
Kevin D. Liles for the Washington Post
Kevin D. Liles for the Washington Post
Democrats see the Wisconsin race as one of their best opportunities to pick up a Senate seat. The state’s lieutenant governor, Mandela Barnes (D), is challenging incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson (R), who has held the seat since 2011.
Kevin D. Liles for the Washington Post
Sara Stathas for The Washington Post
Sara Stathas for The Washington Post
While Wisconsin still trends red, polls have shown that the race remains competitive. If elected, Barnes would be the state’s first Black senator.
Sara Stathas for The Washington Post
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
While Johnson’s popularity in the state had dropped, Republicans have sought to improve his chances by depicting Barnes as a radical who is soft on crime.
Meanwhile, Democrats — specifically, Biden — have long warned voters that Johnson is seeking to sharply curtail social spending programs like Medicare and Social Security.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
And in the gubernatorial race, GOP nominee Tim Michels, a Trump endorsee, has drawn criticism for some of his extremist views, including echoing false allegations of voter fraud and promising to replace the state’s bipartisan election commission with a new body. He has, however, provided few details on this plan.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Alex Wroblewski for The Washington Post
Michels is challenging incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat who has sought to protect abortion access in the state. The issue became a top concern for Democrats this election after a total ban on abortion — which dates to 1849 — came into effect in Wisconsin after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Alex Wroblewski for The Washington Post
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) is fending off a challenge from Republican Tudor Dixon.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Emily Elconin for The Washington Post
Whitmer has been among the most vocal Democrats about the importance of protecting abortion rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe. Also on the Michigan ballot this year is a measure that would codify abortion rights in the state’s constitution.
Emily Elconin for The Washington Post
Nick Hagen for The Washington Post
Dixon, meanwhile, is a business executive endorsed by Trump who emerged as a surprise front-runner from a crowded field of GOP candidates after half of them were disqualified over fraudulent petitions.
Nick Hagen for The Washington Post
In Florida, all eyes are on Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Republican leader who many see as a potential 2024 presidential candidate.
DeSantis — once a close ally to Trump — has long sought a position of leadership within the party and has traveled nationwide for other Republican candidates this season.
Nick Hagen for The Washington Post
Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post
Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post
Still, he faces a challenge at home — from former governor Charlie Crist, a former Republican turned Democrat.
While the polls suggest DeSantis will hold on to his seat, Crist’s candidacy has brought national attention to many of the battles DeSantis and Florida’s GOP-led legislature have mounted against the Biden administration and its coronavirus guidelines, entertainment giant Disney, and members of the LGBTQ community.
Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post
Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post
Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post
Notably, during a debate against Crist, DeSantis did not say whether he would commit to serving a full, four-year term as governor if reelected.
Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post
Bryan Cereijo for The Washington Post
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is also favored to hold on to his seat against Democratic Rep. Val Demings (Fla). Polls show Rubio comfortably ahead of Demings by as much as 10 points.
Bryan Cereijo for The Washington Post
Saul Martinez for The Washington Post
North Carolina is another state where Democrats see an opportunity to capture a Senate seat from Republicans. There, Cheri Beasley (D) is facing Trump-endorsed Republican Rep. Ted Budd in the race to replace Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), who is retiring.
Saul Martinez for The Washington Post
Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post
If elected, Beasley, who was the first Black woman to serve as chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, would become North Carolina’s first Black senator.
Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post
Allison Lee Isley for The Washington Post
Budd, who was endorsed by Trump, voted against certifying the electoral college results on Jan. 6, 2021, and continued to embrace the former president’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Unlike other swing-state GOP candidates who tried to moderate their positions for the general election, Budd welcomed Trump’s support and campaigned with him in the weeks leading up to Election Day.
Allison Lee Isley for The Washington Post
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) is fighting a challenge from Republican Adam Laxalt in what the GOP see as one of their top opportunities to take a Democratic seat.
Allison Lee Isley for The Washington Post
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
Cortez Masto, who was the first Latina elected to the Senate in Nevada, was a co-sponsor of the Senate bill to codify abortion rights and campaigned on protecting women’s rights.
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
David Becker for The Washington Post
Laxalt, meanwhile, is the grandson of former Nevada governor and U.S. senator Paul Laxalt, though his family ties weren’t necessarily a boon: 14 members of Laxalt’s family issued a letter last month endorsing Cortez Masto.
David Becker for The Washington Post
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
