Georgia voters share where they stand in the Senate runoff election

Michelle Williams, 59, is a store owner and entrepreneur who lives in Lawrenceville. She plans to vote for Warnock because he’s active in the community and is a pastor.

“I know it doesn’t go together, God and politics, but it goes together in my book because you’ve got to have something that you stand for and to be an honest person and a man of God,” she said. “I believe what he’s saying that he can do and he will for the community. I’ve seen him around, it’s not like he’s hiding behind closed doors in an office somewhere.”