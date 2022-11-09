The faces of the voters who helped decide this year’s election

Elections
Across the United States, millions of Americans headed to the polls Tuesday. They showed up because they’re concerned about abortion access. Many were anxious about the state of American democracy.
Some worried about voter fraud, though there is no evidence that widespread fraud has affected election results. Others said they were concerned about inflation and the economy or wanted to see more spending on education.
Alex Wroblewski for The Washington Post
Washington Post photographers fanned out around the country, talking to voters as they cast their ballots.
Here’s what they told us.
Alex Wroblewski for The Washington Post
Caroline Gutman/For The Washington Post
“It is a woman’s decision to control their body, and I do not believe politics should come into play when it comes to that,” said Eric Brown, 33, who voted straight Democratic, accompanied by his 5-year-old daughter, Milana, and his 7-year-old son, Xander.
The “last thing I would want is for a law or something to be set in place now that affects my daughter, that could potentially hurt her or harm her health,” he said.
Caroline Gutman/For The Washington Post
Joe Lamberti/For The Washington Post
Nick Forsberg, 31, voted for all Democrats at the New Hope Baptist Church polling place.
“The hyper-conservatism is getting scary. I think we need to keep the Democrats in control in Congress,” he said. “The climate is also pretty big for me, and abortion rights need to stay in place.”
Joe Lamberti/For The Washington Post
Joe Lamberti for The Washington Post
“I don’t vote,” said Dewey Gongaware, who operates a long-term garage sale on his property in Braddock, Pa.
“Too much other stuff going on my mind. I fish a lot. I figure one vote ain’t gonna matter.”
Gongaware said his girlfriend was voting for John Fetterman (D) because of his stance on abortion and tried to sway him to do the same.
Joe Lamberti for The Washington Post
Evan Cobb for The Washington Post
“I always vote,” said Barbara Woods, 70, at East Congregational Church in Grand Rapids, Mich. Woods, a Democrat, voted on Election Day.
Evan Cobb for The Washington Post
Evan Cobb for The Washington Post
“Given my age, I know the struggles that my folks and grand-folks had to go through to give Black folk the right to vote. So I don’t take that lightly,” Leroy Hackley Jr., 65, said at Byron Township Community Center in Byron Center, Mich.
On Election Day, he texted his three adult sons to make sure they went out and voted.
Evan Cobb for The Washington Post
Evan Cobb for The Washington Post
“It was nice to know my voice was going to be heard,” said Sierra Papa, who voted for the first time Tuesday. Papa, a freshman at Grand Valley State University, identifies as a Republican.
Evan Cobb for The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Rebecca Kiger for The Washington Post
James Bonar is a registered Republican but chose to vote for Democratic Senate nominee Tim Ryan.
Bonar was injured at his factory job in 2011. He went from making over $50,000 a year to barely making $20,000 and was devastated he couldn’t support his family. He became addicted to opioids but is sober now and counsels those in addiction. “I chose Ryan because he said he’s willing to bring the jobs overseas back,” he said.
Rebecca Kiger for The Washington Post
Rebecca Kiger for The Washington Post
“Unfortunately, we voted for J.D. Vance. Unfortunately, because he’s a liar,” said Mary King in Steubenville, Ohio. “We didn’t vote for him in the primary. I don’t think he’ll live up to any of the promises he made.”
“It’s more important to defeat the Democrats,” added Jeff King, who said that, as a Catholic, the number one issue driving his vote was abortion. “I’d like to see a complete ban in Ohio.”
Rebecca Kiger for The Washington Post
Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post
“Our democracy is failing,” said Stephen Metz, 55, in St. Petersburg. “Everyone has a duty to try to prevent that from happening.”
Metz said he felt especially compelled to vote in this year’s midterm election.
Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post
Alex Wroblewski for The Washington Post
Peyton Roemer, 19, is a student in Allenton, Wis. He said he is “going to support the Republican Party as much as I can … I’m pro-life, so that’s a big issue to me.”
Alex Wroblewski for The Washington Post
Sara Stathas for The Washington Post
“I think it’s really important that every woman has a right to choose, because at the end of the day everyone’s circumstance is so different,” said college student Janna Zaibak, 21, who was voting at a conference center in suburban Milwaukee over the lunch hour. She backed Gov. Tony Evers (D), in part because of his support for abortion rights, she said.
Wisconsin’s abortion clinics shut down this summer after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed a right to abortion for half a century. Evers has sued to try to overturn an 1849 state law that bans nearly all abortions.
Sara Stathas for The Washington Post
Alex Wroblewski for The Washington Post
Mark Koehler, 68, a retired truck driver of Fond Du Lac, Wis., voted for Republican gubernatorial nominee Tim Michels, along with Sen. Ron Johnson (R).
The “country was going in the wrong direction,” he said. He “was happy the way things were going with Trump.”
Alex Wroblewski for The Washington Post
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
Melissa Sue Gerrits for The Washington Post
“We have lots of grandchildren. We’re out here for their future. Education needs to be taken out of political hands and placed in the parents’ hands,” said Jaimie Tadder, who was with her husband, William, at the Reid Ross Classical School in Fayetteville, N.C.
Melissa Sue Gerrits for The Washington Post
Sergio Flores/For The Washington Post
Aaron Acosta brought his daughter Ainsley with him to vote at the Lark Community Center in Edinburg, Tex. Acosta said he was teaching her a lesson in civic duty.
Acosta, a local avocado importer, voted for Republicans because he believes that they will enact policies that help his workers, some of whom currently live paycheck to paycheck. “I want to see them paying less than $2.00 a gallon for gas,” he said.
He considers himself a moderate and has supported Democrats in the past.
Sergio Flores/For The Washington Post
More from the Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Natalia Jiménez and Christine Nguyen. Story editing by Amanda Erickson.