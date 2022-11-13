Preacher mobilizes voters in Pennsylvania

Elections
The Rev. Judith Moore spent her days leading up to the midterm elections energizing Black voters in the Pittsburgh area. She stood on a street corner holding a “Your Vote Matters” sign. She led poll monitor training sessions. She made phone calls.
Shuran Huang for the Washington Post
“I drove by the polling stations and I rarely saw our voters,” the 69-year-old AME church preacher said.
Moore wants people “to understand their power and their strength and to make sure they are heard.”
“And the only way to do this is to get out to vote. Your voice matters. Your vote matters.”
“What is the next step?” Moore said in an interview. “We want to make sure the voting process is a portion of advocacy. It is important to push those people in the office to understand what our needs are. We want to be included in their agenda.”
