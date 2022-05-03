Trump’s endorsements in the 2022 Republican primaries

Trump has endorsed 20 candidates running in the May 3 primaries. Jump to the full list

Former president Donald Trump is flexing his political influence in this year’s Republican primaries, backing his favored candidates in hotly contested statewide and congressional races. Trump has signaled that he believes the key to a potential run for president in 2024 is showing that he can still shape the GOP.

“I’m the king of endorsements,” Trump told The Washington Post on April 6. But his seemingly random endorsement strategy is potentially risky: While many of his picks are incumbents expected to sail to reelection, he has also weighed in on competitive primaries that expose fractures in the Republican Party.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

All but one of Trump’s 33 endorsees — of whom 25 were incumbents — won in Texas’s early-March primaries. The other, embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton (R), was forced into a runoff against state land commissioner George P. Bush.

The races ahead present a real-time test of whether Trump’s influence on Republican voters is waning nearly two years after he lost the presidency. The Post is tracking his endorsements — through news releases and declarations at rallies or other venues — in statewide and federal primary elections this year.

Trump endorsements for U.S. Senate

Won Lost Runoff Against impeachment Republican Rescinded Incumbents Nonincumbents

Republicans need to flip only one Senate seat to take the majority in the evenly divided chamber. Trump has thrown his support behind more than a dozen Senate candidates so far, with May primaries being the first test of his ability to lift trailing candidates to victory.

In Ohio’s crowded primary race, Trump’s own advisers tried to dissuade him from endorsing J.D. Vance, whose campaign was lagging in the polls until the former president intervened. His endorsements of Vance and Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania have resulted in cash windfalls for the candidates.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Trump had originally backed Sean Parnell in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, and falsely claimed Parnell — who lost by two percentage points in 2020 — was “robbed in his congressional run in the Crime of the Century — the 2020 President Election Scam.” Parnell dropped out of the Senate race following allegations of domestic and other abuse.

Trump dropped his endorsement of Rep. Mo Brooks in the U.S. Senate race in Alabama, accusing the strong Trump supporter of making a “horrible mistake” by abandoning talk of the 2020 election. Brooks had struggled to win support despite Trump’s initial backing.

Trump endorsements for U.S. House

Won Lost Runoff Against impeachment Republican Rescinded Incumbents Nonincumbents

In the House, Trump’s endorsements are about rewarding loyalty and settling scores. He has endorsed a primary challenger against all but one House Republican — Rep. David G. Valadao (Calif.) — who voted in favor of his impeachment last year.

His winning record is sure to be boosted by the more than 50 incumbents he has backed so far. Trump released another slew of endorsements in noncompetitive races days ahead of the May 3 primaries in Ohio and Indiana.

Notably, Trump endorsed Rep. Greg Pence (R-Ind.) for reelection without mentioning Pence’s brother, the former vice president, in the statement.

Trump endorsements in other statewide races

Won Lost Runoff Against impeachment Republican Rescinded Incumbents Nonincumbents

Trump’s endorsements for state-level offices such as governor and secretary of state are his most clear effort to punish officials he wrongly believes delivered the 2020 election to Joe Biden. His endorsement of a candidate is most often tied to their efforts to confirm election fraud in states he continues to falsely claim were stolen from him.

In Georgia, Trump has thrown his support behind gubernatorial candidate David Perdue, claiming the incumbent, Gov. Brian Kemp, “allowed massive Election Fraud to take place.” For the state’s attorney general’s race, Trump called the current Republican holding office a “Do Nothing” attorney general, saying, “[Chris] Carr did absolutely nothing to stop the 2020 Presidential Election Fraud.”

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Full list of Trump’s endorsees

Candidate Running for State Election result Primary date Jim Baird House Ind. - May 3 Jim Banks House Ind. - May 3 Larry Bucshon House Ind. - May 3 Greg Pence House Ind. - May 3 Victoria Spartz House Ind. - May 3 Jackie Walorski House Ind. - May 3 Troy Balderson House Ohio - May 3 Mike Carey House Ohio - May 3 Steve Chabot House Ohio - May 3 Warren Davidson House Ohio - May 3 Madison Gesiotto Gilbert House Ohio - May 3 Bill Johnson House Ohio - May 3 Jim Jordan House Ohio - May 3 Frank LaRose Sec. of state Ohio - May 3 Robert E. Latta House Ohio - May 3 Max Miller House Ohio - May 3 Michael R. Turner House Ohio - May 3 J.D. Vance Senate Ohio - May 3 Brad Wenstrup House Ohio - May 3 Dave Yost Attorney general Ohio - May 3