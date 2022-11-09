Where midterm votes are still being counted

Across the country, votes are still being tabulated in key midterm races. The maps below continue to update live as additional votes are counted, and election night stretches into election week.

Senate

Counting tends to be slowest in states that make heavy use of vote-by-mail, which includes the entire West Coast. Big cities also tend to tabulate slower than rural areas — there are simply more ballots to process.

House

Note: House districts not shown are uncontested by one of the two major parties, so AP does not track vote counts.

California accepts mail-in ballots as late as Nov. 15 as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 8, so votes will continue to trickle in all week. In some key states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, officials are not allowed to begin processing mail-in ballots before Election Day. This restriction, supported by Republican legislatures in those states, makes counting much slower.

Generally, vote counting has gone faster than it did in 2020. Record-breaking turnout that year, paired with rapid expansion of vote-by-mail due to Covid-19, created an enormous backlog of votes to be counted. The presidential election was called by most outlets on Nov. 7 of that year, four days after Election Day.

About this story

Vote counts and expected vote totals are from the Associated Press. Race calls are made separately by The Washington Post. Oklahoma has both a regular and special Senate election. The vote totals shown are for the regular election.

Senate map displays county-level results, or parish-level results in the case of Louisiana. In Alaska, only state-wide tabulations are available from the AP. Vote totals by township in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont have been aggregated to the county level.

Sources: Associated Press, U.S. Census Bureau, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Reuben Fischer-Baum, Jen Haskell, Kati Perry, Kevin Schaul and Harry Stevens contributed to this story.