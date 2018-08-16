

The Upper Gulch section of the Escalante Canyons within Utah's Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument features sheer sandstone walls. (Douglas C. Pizac/AP)

The Trump administration is proposing to dispose of federal land in southern Utah that was protected within the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument until its boundary was redrawn by the Interior Department earlier this year.

The proposal to possibly sell more than a dozen parcels amounting to 1,600 acres came to light Wednesday when the Bureau of Land Management released a plan to manage two national monuments that were dramatically reduced by the administration, Grand Staircase and Bears Ears, which is also in Utah. That would appear to directly contradict Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s assurance at his Senate confirmation hearing last year that “I am absolutely against transfer or sale of public land.”

In a statement to The Washington Post, Interior spokeswoman Heather Swift said Thursday that “the secretary still opposes the sale or transfer of federal land, particularly those ...lands now excluded from the monument." In her email, Swift said the BLM is required by law to identify federal property suitable for disposal as part of its land use planning. “It is the secretary’s preference that land remain under federal ownership.”

Opponents disputed Swift’s contention that identifying the land was legally required. “No, it’s absolutely not required by law,” said Nada Culver, senior counsel for the Wilderness Society, a nonprofit group dedicated to protecting wildlands. Under the Federal Land Policy and Management Act, the land should be retained unless disposing it is in the national interest.

The only time federal officials identify land is when they actually want to dispose of it, not when they want to keep it, Culver said. “That’s the important difference here.”

Swift said no decision will be made until a 60-day comment period ends sometime in October and after the comments have been reviewed.

Sen. Maria Cantwell (Wash.), the ranking Democrat on the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, which held Zinke’s confirmation hearing, recalled a second pledge by Zinke to protect taxpayer-owned land. “Secretary Zinke famously said that ‘Not one square inch’ of public land has been sold off under his watch. Now it’s clear he meant to add... yet,” Cantwell said in a statement Thursday. “This sell-off is an outrageous betrayal of the public trust and must not be allowed.”

Researchers at the Center for Western Priorities, a Denver-based nonprofit, were the first to notice the plan to dispose of the parcels as they pored over the management plan, which includes hundreds of pages. The researchers said some parcels are adjacent to the property of Mike Noel, an avid supporter of President Trump who advocated for the reduction of Grand Staircase.

Noel’s 40-acre property sat within the original boundaries that were drawn when President Bill Clinton designated the national monument in 1996. His property was left outside Grand Staircase’s boundary when the Trump administration cut its 1.9 million acres in half. At the request of public officials in Utah, the administration also cut the 1.3 million-acre Bears Ears by 85 percent.

Noel, a Republican state lawmaker, claimed to not know of the proposal to dispose of federal land next to his own but called it “interesting,” according to a report by HuffPost. He said the amount of acreage that might go up for sale — 1,600 acres — seemed low. Once a career employee at the Bureau of Land Management, Noel left the federal government after Grand Staircase’s designation and fiercely fought it.

The lawmaker stood on a stage with Trump as he scaled back the Utah monuments and once proposed to rename a state highway after the president. Noel was one of several Utah politicians who gave Zinke an aerial tour of Grand Staircase, at one point flying over his house, according to the Western Values Project, a nonprofit conservation group. Supporters of the monument were excluded from the tour.

In an interview with The Post in February, Noel said he did not receive special treatment in how the boundaries were redrawn to extricate his property from the monument. “I never talked to anybody in Interior about changing the boundaries around my property,” he said. “I will take the lie detector test if needed.”

Jennifer Rokala, executive director of the Center for Western Priorities, said the optics of the planned disposal are terrible. “This looks like an egregious attempt to sell public land for the benefit of one of Secretary Zinke’s Utah cronies,” she said in a statement. “Interior officials specifically carved out land around Mike Noel’s property last year, now they’ve made it official — they’re trying to give national monument land away to their friends.”