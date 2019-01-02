

Interior Department shows Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke arrived for his first day of work aboard Tonto, a 17-year-old Irish sport horse. (Interior Department via AP)

Ryan Zinke, the embattled Interior Secretary who famously rode to work dressed like a cowboy on horseback, departed the job Wednesday at high noon.

Zinke, signed off with a letter written on official departmental stationary with what appeared to be a red marker. “It’s been a high honor to serve the president and the American People as @ Interior secretary,” it said.

The ex-Navy SEAL and first Montanan to serve on a presidential cabinet faced at least five open investigations into his management and behavior at Interior. He departed amid a partial government shutdown forced by the president that left garbage piled high at the national parks he oversaw.

Trump allowed access to parks even though the work stoppage left them unsupervised. Visitors are reporting overflowing garbage and locked restrooms from Joshua Tree National Park outside Los Angeles to the Washington Monument in the nation’s capital.



Trash on the National Mall on the fifth day of a partial federal shutdown in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Environmental Protection Agency)

In his letter, Zinke claimed he “restored public lands for the benefit and enjoyment of the people.” He added he “improved public access” to federal land and it “shall never be held hostage again for our energy needs.”

Critics say he improved access to the oil and gas industry that hope to drill for natural resources and profit. Under Zinke, Interior also sought to overturn bans that prevented hunters from killing bears and their cubs as they slept in dens, baiting animals with sweets and shooting them from boats and airplanes. He nixed studies that sought to improve the safety of oil production platforms and probe the health of residents who live near mountains where the tops are blasted off for coal.

Responses to Zinke’s tweet with the letter attached, posted at noon, were not kind.

