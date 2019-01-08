As thousands of U.S. Forest Service employees were furloughed on Jan. 1, agency chief Vicki Christiansen and Smokey Bear rode in the Rose Bowl parade, standing on a float laden with greenery. “What a great way to kick off the new year,” the legendary mascot tweeted. The Forest Service’s main Twitter had been silent since the shutdown began Dec. 22.

But this week, the White House directed agencies to cancel all travel for their employees--including Smokey Bear--during the budget impasse unless it is critical to an agency’s mission. The new policy, which affects even departments that are fully funded such as Energy, Veterans Affairs and Defense, reflects optics as much as a legal determination. With 800,000 federal employees either furloughed at home or working without pay, White House officials said, allowing federal officials to travel sends a questionable message.

“We should be mindful of what resources we’re using and why we’re using them when so many people are affected by the shutdown,” said one White House official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The back-and-forth over who can travel during a partial government shutdown underscores the vexing problems that have emerged as officials sort out which activities can continue, and which might prompt a political backlash.

The Forest Service, for example, is shut down, with roughly three-quarters of its employees out on furlough. But the agency decided to tap Smokey Bear licensing revenue to fund the trip, which ensured that the expense did not violate federal law.

The agency publicized the event on Smokey Bear’s official Twitter and Facebook accounting, posting tweets in which the Forest Service mascot thanked the crowd for serenading him on his 75th birthday. “Want to know what it feels like to be in a parade?" the ursine icon tweeted. “Watch this. And, btw, it feels amazing! # RoseParade2019 # RoseBowlParade # RoseParade”

In an email, Forest Service spokesperson Katie O’Connor said federal officials had committed more than a year ago to participating in the parade, and that it had worked with the Ad Council and the National Association of State Foresters to create a float that would highlight the agency’s priorities.

“This is a unique opportunity to highlight our critical fire prevention and conservation messages to a huge and diverse audience across the United States and around the world,” O’Connor said. “This is a great chance to recognize and celebrate our unique heritage in the region through the use of the mule trains.”

But Athan Manuel, who directs the lands protection program at the Sierra Club, an advocacy group, questioned the move.

“Using money meant for protecting our forests to ride around on a parade float means your priorities are out of whack. If federal employees committed to safeguarding our forests are going without pay for weeks," Manuel said in an email. "Vicki Christiansen can go without taxpayer-funded publicity for a day.”

Under federal spending law, only “excepted activities” can be conducted during a government shutdown, and agencies are required to identify which employees and resources are required to perform those tasks.

“Excepted employees are those whose jobs involve the safety of human life, the protection of property, or certain other types of work designated by their agencies as necessary to continue,” according to an Office of Personnel Management guidance document. “Excepted employees continue reporting for work as normal during a shutdown, though for the meantime they would not be paid for that time.”

At the State Department, for example, Secretary Mike Pompeo is traveling, as are many on his staff. But all nonessential travel has been canceled if it cannot be justified with a national security reason.

Sam Berger, who helped oversee the 2013 shutdown at the Office of Management and Budget, said in an interview that the problem the Trump administration now faces is that it has not run the government in a consistent way since the stalemate began on Dec. 21. Processing Americans' tax refunds but not funding other operations, he said, reflects “a determination based on the politics of the moment,”

“Once plans were made, we only changed them if circumstances changed,” said Berger, who now serves as a senior adviser at the liberal think tank Center for American Progress. “Part of the problem is when your determinations are based on political, and not legal principles, you open yourself up to criticism. Why are some activities allowed to continue, and others aren’t?”