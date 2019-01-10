

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles assembly workers build 2019 Ram pickup trucks on 'rotating carrier' assembly line in Sterling Heights, Mich. (Rebecca Cook/Reuters)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Thursday agreed in a settlement with U.S. regulators and other plaintiffs that could cost the automaker roughly $800 million to resolve allegations that it cheated on emissions tests.

“The Department of Justice is committed to the full and fair enforcement of the laws that protect our nation’s environment,” Jesse Panuccio, principal deputy associate attorney general, said in an announcement of the deal. “Fiat Chrysler broke those laws and this case demonstrates that steep penalties await corporations that engage in such egregious violations.”

Under the terms of the settlement, the automaker agreed to implement a recall program to repair more than 100,000 out-of-compliance pickup tricks and SUVs, offer an extended warranty on those vehicles and pay a civil penalty of $305 million to settle claims of “cheating on emission tests and failing to disclose unlawful defeat devices,” the Justice Department said. Separately, the company agreed to pay certain vehicle owners between $990 and $3,075 each -- an amount that could total more than $300 million -- to settle class-action claims.

Fiat Chrysler admitted to no wrongdoing on its part in the settlement, but the government noted that the deal does not resolve any potential criminal liability.

The company on Thursday said the settlements do not change its position that it did not engage in any deliberate scheme to cheat on emissions tests.

“We acknowledge that this has created uncertainty for our customers, and we believe this resolution will maintain their trust in us,” Mark Chernoby, the company’s head of North American safety and regulatory compliance, said in a statement.

Thursday’s settlement, while substantial, pales in size to more than $15 billion in penalties levied against German automaker Volkswagen in 2016 to resolve its own emissions-cheating scandal. The company, which admitted to programming millions of vehicles to activate emissions controls only during laboratory testing, vowed to spend billions to fix or buy back cars from customers and to invest in American clean energy technology.

The Fiat Chrysler case dates to the final days of the Obama administration in early 2017, when the EPA accused the company of installing software that enables certain diesel trucks to emit far more pollutants than emissions laws allow. The company, which is based in London and was formed by a 2014 merger between U.S. automaker Chrysler and Italian automaker Fiat, denied those accusations, insisting that its software met regulatory requirements.

The allegations involved 2014 to 2016 model year Dodge Ram 1500 pickup trucks and Jeep Grand Cherokees with 3.0-liter diesel engines. U.S. officials said the software reduced the amount of nitrogen oxide emitted during emissions tests, obscuring the fact that the vehicles actually spew more of the pollutant than is allowed under the Clean Air Act.

In May 2017, the Justice Department filed a civil complaint alleging that Fiat Chrysler installed software designed to cheat emission controls in its popular vehicles. The complaint alleged that the vehicles were “equipped with software functions that were not disclosed to regulators during the certification application process, and that the vehicles contain defeat devices."

A defeat device is any technology that disables or interferes with a vehicle’s emissions controls in a way that allows a vehicle to meet government standards in a lab setting, even if it emits more pollution during real-world driving conditions.

Company officials have denied that the vehicles contained defeat devices or that their case was analogous to the charges against Volkswagen, arguing instead that the automaker had never attempted to create software to circumvent emissions rules. The company vowed at the time "to defend itself vigorously, particularly against any claims that the company engaged in any deliberate scheme to install defeat devices to cheat U.S. emissions tests.”

Fiat’s technology came to light after the EPA expanded its vehicle testing to look for so-called defeat devices in September 2015, following the Volkswagen scandal. FCA did not disclose the software to regulators, the EPA asserted when it first announced its accusations.

“Failing to disclose software that affects emissions in a vehicle’s engine is a serious violation of the law, which can result in harmful pollution in the air we breathe,” Cynthia Giles, assistant administrator for EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance, said at the time.

In a regulatory filing last fall, the company warned of likely penalties to come if it settled the legal fights over its emissions technology, and disclosed it was setting aside $825 million based on estimates of the liabilities it might face.

The company also acknowledged more than money was at stake.

“Resolution of these matters may also adversely affect our reputation with consumers,” it wrote, “which may negatively impact demand for our vehicles which in turn could have a material adverse effect on our business.”