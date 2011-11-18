entertainment

The Washington Post

"We set out to take a lighthearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offense," Sky Arts said.

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2016 file photo, actor Joseph Fiennes attends AOL's BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film, "Risen" in New York. Fiennes has been cast in Hulu's adaptation of Margaret Atwood's award-winning novel, "The Handmaid's Tale." Sky Arts released a trailer of its upcoming "Urban Myths" series on Jan. 11, 2017, which will feature one episode with Fiennes playing Michael Jackson. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

‘Transit’ is the second volume in a planned trilogy that began with ‘Outline.’

  • Jamie Fisher
  • ·
  • 1 hour ago
  • ·

Monday, Jan. 16, 2016 | “Summer House” premieres on Bravo.

“The Dictator’s Wife” falls flat, but WNO’s festival of new opera is on the right track.

Russian performance artist requests asylum in France

A controversial Russian performance artist said on Monday has requested asylum in France after being informed of rape accusations against him.

Police: 5 killed in shooting at nightclub at Mexican resort

A Mexican police officer said Monday a gunman has killed at least five people and wounded nine others at a nightclub in the Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen.

Mexican police officer says gunman kills at least 4 people, wounds 9 others at nightclub at Playa del Carmen resort

Emma Flint’s ‘Little Deaths’ revisits the true-crime story of Alice Crimmins, a mother suspected of killing her children in the mid-60s.

  • Maureen Corrigan
  • ·
  • 16 hours ago
  • ·

Harpsichordist performs English and Dutch keyboard masters of the late 16th and 17th centuries.

  • Patrick Rucker
  • ·
  • 19 hours ago
  • ·

Richard Nelson, playwright-director of “The Gabriels,” talks about the creation of his trilogy.

His best-selling novel and Oscar-winning screenplay launched a pop-culture phenomenon of horror.

Just because the Ryan Reynolds "Green Lantern" was a failure doesn't mean a better Green Lantern movie can't be made.

Weekend of Jan. 14-15, 2016 | ‘Victoria’ premieres on PBS. HBO debuts ‘The Young Pope.’

TV REVIEW | Fans of British royalty period dramas will be pleased, but perhaps unwowed.

An early skirmish in the new culture wars is full of irony.

"Deadpool's” Clio award-winning ad campaign has morphed into its brilliant Oscars campaign.

Gladys Knight, 72, is still touring and coming to the Kennedy Center for MLK tribute.

  • Roger Catlin
  • ·
  • 3 days ago
  • ·

Writer Gregor Hens looks at what may be the hardest habit to break: smoking.

Sir Mark Elder conducted an entertaining evening of Rimsky-Korsakov, Ravel and, again, “The Firebird.”

Revival of Michael Frayn’s Tony-winning play lacks a powerful sense of intrigue.

Friday, Jan. 13, 2016 | ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ comes to Netflix

Readers are quickly buying the new book, the proceeds of which go to charity.

Terence Blanchard debuts a jazz adaptation of a kids’ novel; Fringe gets topical.

The Washington Post's Kathy Orton held a Facebook Live walking tour of the Kalorama neighborhood, one of the most expensive, exclusive areas in D.C.

