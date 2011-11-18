entertainment

Show that cast Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson shelved, after the late singer’s family expresses outrage
"We set out to take a lighthearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offense," Sky Arts said.
‘Transit’ is the second volume in a planned trilogy that began with ‘Outline.’
Monday, Jan. 16, 2016 | “Summer House” premieres on Bravo.
“The Dictator’s Wife” falls flat, but WNO’s festival of new opera is on the right track.
A controversial Russian performance artist said on Monday has requested asylum in France after being informed of rape accusations against him.
A Mexican police officer said Monday a gunman has killed at least five people and wounded nine others at a nightclub in the Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen.
Emma Flint’s ‘Little Deaths’ revisits the true-crime story of Alice Crimmins, a mother suspected of killing her children in the mid-60s.
Harpsichordist performs English and Dutch keyboard masters of the late 16th and 17th centuries.
Richard Nelson, playwright-director of “The Gabriels,” talks about the creation of his trilogy.
His best-selling novel and Oscar-winning screenplay launched a pop-culture phenomenon of horror.
Just because the Ryan Reynolds "Green Lantern" was a failure doesn't mean a better Green Lantern movie can't be made.
Weekend of Jan. 14-15, 2016 | ‘Victoria’ premieres on PBS. HBO debuts ‘The Young Pope.’
TV REVIEW | Fans of British royalty period dramas will be pleased, but perhaps unwowed.
An early skirmish in the new culture wars is full of irony.
"Deadpool's” Clio award-winning ad campaign has morphed into its brilliant Oscars campaign.
Gladys Knight, 72, is still touring and coming to the Kennedy Center for MLK tribute.
Writer Gregor Hens looks at what may be the hardest habit to break: smoking.
Sir Mark Elder conducted an entertaining evening of Rimsky-Korsakov, Ravel and, again, “The Firebird.”
Revival of Michael Frayn’s Tony-winning play lacks a powerful sense of intrigue.
Friday, Jan. 13, 2016 | ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ comes to Netflix
Readers are quickly buying the new book, the proceeds of which go to charity.
Terence Blanchard debuts a jazz adaptation of a kids’ novel; Fringe gets topical.
The Washington Post's Kathy Orton held a Facebook Live walking tour of the Kalorama neighborhood, one of the most expensive, exclusive areas in D.C.