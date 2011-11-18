entertainment

Meryl Streep called out Donald Trump at the Golden Globes. He responded by calling her ‘over-rated.’
The 2016 performance that most stunned Streep, she said, was delivered by the president-elect.
The 2016 performance that most stunned Streep, she said, was delivered by the president-elect.
The track was later featured in a Wes Anderson film.
Aquaman, the Flying Fox and more.
A new biography of Margaret Wise Brown highlights the contrast between her private life and her books.
Meryl Streep’s acceptance speech after receiving a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes turned out to be the opening volley in a war of words with President-elect Donald Trump.
A story shared on social media that claims President Barack Obama pardoned rapper C-Murder is false.
Widely shared stories about celebrities experiencing car trouble and being helped out by local residents are false.
Only three films have topped $400 million domestically from 2016. All were released by Disney.
Plus “La La Land” dominates, and “Moonlight” falls short — until the night's biggest prize.
Three great suspense tales — from Jane Corry, Ragnar Jonasson and Jonathan Moore.
Meryl Streep gave a sweeping, serious speech at the Golden Globes when receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement. She championed press freedoms, criticized Donald Trump and called for empathy in performances and "in real life."
From "La La Land" making history to stunners in TV and a powerful speech by Meryl Streep, here are the highlights from the 2017 Golden Globes.
TV REVIEW | Meanwhile, host Jimmy Fallon’s energy was sapped by a bad teleprompter.
"Zootopia” is the only non-sequel to top $1 billion in global gross in 2016.
Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | The ‘Fashion Police’ convene to talk Golden Globe fashion.
With its sixth annual In Your Neighborhood series, the orchestra seeks to extend its reach.
What masterworks has the orchestra never gotten around to performing?
A Gettysburg attraction is selling life-size statues of the nation’s leaders, smaller likenesses of their wives, and other memorabilia.
He led major orchestras in Vienna, Milan, Paris and New York.
Weekend of Jan. 7-8, 2016 |
"Deadpool's” biggest obstacles to victory are Ryan Gosling and “La La Land."
A brilliant young quartet salutes the iconic Guarneri Quartet in its maiden recording.
There's a petition to make Leia an official Disney princess, while the Star Wars brain trust weighs changes to the next two films.
His artistry was credited with helping the film endure for generations.