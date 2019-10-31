McConley’s partner in Weathervane Productions, Jason Van Eman, remains scheduled for trial in February. Van Eman has 26 production credits, including for films starring Cynthia Nixon and Laura Dern, according to the Internet Movie Database.
Prosecutors say McConley and Van Eman offered to match other movie investors’ contributions, but actually stole the money, while Rafael deceived victims about the security of their funds.
