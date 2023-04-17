Review: 'Koresh' drills down on dark chapter in US history

The murky circumstances and conflicting accounts about the siege and how it ended have led to decades of lore and misinformation. Several projects timed around the 30th anniversary aim to revisit the events of the seige, including a Netflix documentary “Waco: American Apocolypse” and a Showtime dramatized series “Waco: The Aftermath.” In his book, Talty goes further back to trace the Branch Davidian movement from the beginning and examine the life of Koresh himself.

Born Vernon Wayne Howell in 1959, Koresh was an unhappy and abused child who became obsessed with the bible and thought he heard the voice of God. As an adult, he increasingly took control of an existing sect of the Seventh Day Adventists called the Branch Davidians and preached about the coming end times, collecting plenty of teenage “wives” along the way. As the group began amassing large amounts of weapons, they caught the attention of federal authorities, leading to the eventual showdown.