Book Review: 'The Slip' uncovers art history in New York's downtown waterfront of the 1950s

Group biographies are ambitious undertakings. To weave together divergent narratives, even about the most widely known figures, is a challenging feat; to make it coalesce, the writer has to find the right balance of substance and texture.

“The Slip” charts the overlapping trajectories of six visual artists, several of whom are unknown outside the art world, as they establish themselves in the late 1950s at Coenties Slip, a disused shipyard on the southern tip of Manhattan. Toiling in illegal studios that still carry the commingled smell of whale oil and builder’s dust, the scrappy and enterprising subjects managed to carve out functional live-work spaces from “raw warehouses.” This use anticipated the repurposing of commercial loft buildings in Soho and Tribeca as artist spaces in the 1970s.