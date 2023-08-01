Book Review: 'The Slip' uncovers art history in New York's downtown waterfront of the 1950s

“The Slip,” by Prudence Peiffer (HarperCollins)
There is a well-worn conceit that New York is more than just a place but a character in and of itself. When deployed, it runs the risk of over-romanticizing the city and flattening it to the point of abstraction. Under Peiffer’s deft hand, though, this motif is anchored to a clear purpose: to make vivid how the post-industrial landscape of lower Manhattan became the material, sometimes literally, of the artists’ work.
“Place is a tricky protagonist: fickle and, for too many uprooted or dispossessed, not guaranteed,” Peiffer writes.
To readers with a casual interest in art, the origin stories of marquee figures like Robert Indiana, known for the “LOVE” series; Ellsworth Kelly, a seminal abstract expressionist painter; and Agnes Martin, a monastic and exacting artist, may appeal. There’s more still for those with background in art history, who are already familiar with the practices of pop collagist James Rosenquist, fiber artist Lenore Tawney and hard-edged constructivist Jack Youngerman — renowned artists whose New York stories are still getting uncovered.