Colin Meloy of The Decemberists working on first novel for adults, scheduled for 2025

NEW YORK — Colin Meloy, frontman of The Decemberists and already a popular children’s author, is now writing a novel for adults.
“This story, the story of Barnaby Chambers in a near-future Oregon wrecked by climate crises and hypercapitalism, is one I’ve wanted to tell for a very long time now,” Meloy said in a statement.
The Decemberists are known for such albums as “The Hazards of Love” and “The King Is Dead,” and received a best rock song Grammy nomination in 2011 for “Down By the Water.”
Meloy’s previous books include the children’s stories “Wildwood” and “Under Wildwood,” both illustrated by his wife, Carson Ellis.