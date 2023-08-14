Author-illustrator Loren Long, who has worked with Barack Obama among others, has 6-figure book deal

NEW YORK — The illustrator of bestselling children’s books by former President Barack Obama, Madonna and poet Amanda Gorman has a six-figure deal with a Macmillan imprint for two of his own projects. Loren Long's first book under his new contract is “The Yellow Bus,” scheduled for June 2024.

“Noticing a rusted and abandoned school bus sitting in a field with goats climbing in and out of it got me thinking about purpose and the passage of time. I thought ‘Surely that yellow bus started it’s life in a grand fashion, bright and shiny, carrying children from one important place to another,’” Long said in a statement issued Monday through Roaring Brook Press.