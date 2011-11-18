Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 | “20/20” airs on ABC.
Four museums, including the National Gallery of Art, decide to present controversial show sooner.
Yang’s debut novel owes a debt to Edith Wharton’s “The House of Mirth,” though Ivy Lin is no Lily Bart.
ABC, CBS and NBC all cut away from President Donald Trump’s White House address Thursday, where he made an unfounded accusation that the election was being stolen from him
After several months in pandemic-altered theaters, Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” will head to home release on Dec. 15, Warner Bros
News organizations are keeping a vigil with Americans still not knowing who their next president would be
Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and more joked about delayed election results and President Trump's response on Nov. 4.
Drop a letter or more from the middle of a song title. Plus winning “grandfoals.”
Krauss’s four previous novels proved she’s a writer’s writer; her new story collection cements her reputation.
Virtual film festivals, trivia nights, concerts and poetry slams offer an escape for everyone staying at home.
Sarah Burgess’s play registers as a tad blunt and obvious, qualities that might not have manifested in a live production.
The late-night TV hosts had plenty to say about the close presidential race and Trump's false statements on Wednesday.
"The Craft: Legacy" is about witches, of course. But writer-director Zoe Lister-Jones says it's also about toxic masculinity and identity politics.T
At 86, the astonishing Italian actress (still) personifies Golden Age movie glamour.
Thursday November 5, 2020 | “B Positive” on CBS.
The image of him being beaten invites a modern interpretation: Shame begets violence, and love pays the price
Bob Gruen’s “Right Place, Right Time” is a low-key chronicle of a man going with the flow.
At the UMD Art Gallery, Jamilah Sabur’s short videos navigate space, in the loosest sense of the word.
Whether it was cable news or the late-night shows that dared go live on election night, there was nothing enjoyable about the experience.
Wednesday November 4, 2020 | “The A Word” returns on Sundance Channel.
A snapshot of popular books.
The new book “Wagnerism: Art and Politics in the Shadow of Music” reminds us that the divisive composer could supply our era with its big-screen soundtrack.
Jolene, a supporting character in chess drama "The Queen's Gambit," is relegated to a familiar and unsettling trope.