“She essentially kicked down the door and wiped [the board] clean and wrote ‘The Fight’ in huge letters and said, ‘we’ve got to get inside the ACLU,’ ” says Eli Depres, a filmmaker who works with Steinberg.

In California, actress Kerry Washington (“Scandal,” “Confirmation”) had the same thought. The “Muslim ban” wasn’t all that caught her attention; so did the promises Trump had made over the campaign. She called her agents.

“Who is on the ground with these lawyers?” Washington remembers asking. “Who is going to be in the trenches? And when we found out that we were both interested, we thought, let’s just get to work.”

The resulting documentary, “The Fight,” won a special jury award at Sundance earlier this year and will be released July 31 on streaming services. The film follows four teams of ACLU attorneys as they battle the Trump administration’s attempts to change laws on gender equality, immigration, abortion rights and the census. The timing of the film’s release, just three months before the general election, is no coincidence.

“We always intended for the film to come out right now so that people could understand the stakes of this fight,” says Steinberg. “And a part of this film was being able to show that everyday people can do extraordinary things. That there are everyday heroes, that everyone can do their part, that everyone can feel galvanized, especially as we head into the election.”

The film’s three directors, Steinberg, Despres and Josh Kriegman, previously collaborated on “Weiner,” which set out to follow Anthony Weiner, the disgraced former New York congressman, as he plotted a comeback mayoral run. Instead, Weiner found himself in another sexting mess, with the cameras capturing his latest collapse. That documentary made a favorable impression on Brigitte Amiri, the ACLU attorney who heads the organization’s reproduction freedom project, but she wasn’t sure she wanted to be on the other side of the camera.

“ ‘Weiner’ was an incredibly well done film, but it also made me a little uncomfortable because I didn’t know how much of it was just Anthony Weiner self-destructing or whether there was any sort of editing in there,” says Amiri. “So I both felt more comfortable and a little bit nervous. And that’s really when the trust needed to be developed.”

Establishing trust meant setting ground rules. The filmmakers and their crew would be let into places the ACLU had not allowed cameras to access in the past. But they could also be kicked out if the attorneys felt a brainstorming discussion or a client conversation needed to be confidential.

For the viewer, nothing seems lost. The sheer amount of footage captured over almost three years left Steinberg, Despres and Kriegman with a wealth of choices. The documentary takes us into the hotel room as attorney Dale Ho fumbles, in front of a mirror, as he rehearses his opening lines for his first Supreme Court session. We’re also there in his office as he obsessively refreshes his browser, waiting for the Supreme Court to rule on the census case he’s been arguing.

We watch Gelernt struggle with his emotions as he visits a despondent mother separated at the border from her daughter, and wrestles with his cellphone, which he can’t seem to keep charged. Joshua Block and Chase Strangio go after the Trump administration’s ban on transgender people in the military. Amiri toils late into the night reviewing the case of a pregnant, 17-year-old girl from Central America who is being prevented from getting an abortion after illegally crossing the Texas border.

In a deposition captured on film, Amiri questions Scott Lloyd, the abortion-rights opponent then in charge of the Office of Refugee Resettlement. Eventually, Lloyd will be removed from his position and reassigned.

“That is one of my favorite moments in the film,” says Washington. “To see Brigitte in the deposition and to see how she’s able to eviscerate him with such elegance and grace. It’s really inspiring.”

Amiri ultimately wins the case in a federal court, where the dissenting opinion is written by none other than Brett M. Kavanaugh, in his lone abortion case before being nominated for the Supreme Court.

Ho says he found it fascinating to watch his colleagues at work when he got to see a cut of the movie.

“We work in silos at the ACLU, where we have a little bit of tunnel vision on our own issues,” says Ho. “We see each other in the elevator or kitchen and chat for a few minutes, but when I saw those moments captured on film, the human stakes of what my colleagues were working on, it really hit home. I was just so profoundly moved by it and grateful to them for what they do.”

Gelernt believes the special nature of the Trump administration’s attacks on civil liberties made this the right time for the ACLU to open up.