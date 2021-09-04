There have been exceptions, of course: In 1982’s high school comedy “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” a teenager has an abortion without hysterical breakdowns or farcical high jinks ensuing. In 1987, “Dirty Dancing” screenwriter Eleanor Bergstein made sure to make an illegal abortion integral to the plot as a reminder to young viewers not to take the right to choose for granted. (It’s a matter of interpretation as to whether Rizzo’s “false alarm” in the movie version of the 1950s musical “Grease” was a similar procedure.) Film director Alexander Payne’s 1996 debut “Citizen Ruth,” starring Laura Dern, was a brilliant political satire about a woman who becomes a mascot for both sides of the enforced-gestation divide. More recently, a new generation of women filmmakers have insisted on bringing the Great Unmentionable of women ending their pregnancies fully into the discourse, whether in comedies like “Obvious Child” and “Plan B” or the artfully limned dramas “Premature” and “Never Rarely Sometimes Always.”