SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Video game maker Activision Blizzard is laying off nearly 800 workers as the company braces for a steep downturn in revenue following the best year in its history.

The cutbacks announced Tuesday illustrate the boom-and-bust cycles in an industry whose fortunes are tied to video games that can have a relatively short lives before players move on to the next craze.

Although Activision also still owns popular games such as “Call of Duty” and “Candy Crush,” the Santa Monica, California, company expects its revenue this year to fall by about 20 percent to $6 billion.

Activision will cope trimming 8 percent from its workforce of nearly 10,000 people and assigning more of its remaining employees to work on “Call of Duty,” ‘’Candy Crush,” and several other titles.

