As persuasive as these movies were in questioning the core wisdom and geopolitical advantage of keeping U.S. troops in Afghanistan, mainstream Hollywood was more interested in the conflict either as a backdrop (the country was little more than of-the-moment scenery in 2008’s “Iron Man”) or as a crucible for real-life heroism. Eschewing knotty political analysis or dizzyingly dense historical context, mainstream filmmakers sought narratives that centered on the bravery of individual soldiers (“Lone Survivor”) or the teamwork of specific units (“12 Strong,” the grunt-level documentary “Restrepo”). These narratives were nothing if not mission-centric, focusing on competence in the face of hostile, unknowable enemies or ineffectual bureaucrats and top brass. Extra points if your star was a Navy SEAL.