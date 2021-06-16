Kos notes that the patriarchal pushback against women’s autonomy documented in “Rebel Hearts” is in full force today, demonstrated by the Vatican’s recent change to its penal code, ordering the immediate excommunication of women attempting to become ordained (or anyone helping them). “Rebel Hearts” is all the more timely considering that co-writer and producer Shawnee Isaac-Smith conducted the film’s core interviews more than 20 years ago, saving the footage until she found the right creative partners and cultural moment to bring it to light. With networks, studios and audiences more sensitized to sexism, Isaac-Smith says, “Now is the best time for it to come out. Having waited all these years, the documentary was waiting for the best time to be presented to the world.”