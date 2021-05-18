“He thought it was fascinating that someone that was headlining stadiums would be a full-time mom. He had never seen that before and thought it was a story worth telling. After I thought about it, I was like, ‘Well, there’s not a lot of women headlining stadiums and there’s certainly not a lot of women touring the world with their family.’ I just thought it was a time stamp... and something for the kids to watch one day when they’ve built this narrative in their head about how they weren’t loved or cared for.”