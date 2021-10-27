The movies have always been susceptible to myths — the ones they create, and the ones created around their making. One is reflexively equating excitement or artistic courage with violence, an assumption that, with every new iteration, is becoming more and more played out. Another is a fetishistic attachment to realism that too often takes the form of style for its own sake, or directorial ego. If the only way a filmmaker can convincingly portray a shooting is to stage an actual shooting, that’s a failure of imagination, not a badge of uncompromising integrity.