Kloots: Personally, for me, the minute I walk into a hospital, I’m just intimidated. So imagine. Yes, being in the ICU in the midst of a pandemic and you have four ICU doctors at the top of their game telling you, based on their experience, based on their education, which is a lot, what they think should happen, what they believe should be going on. It was very hard at times to hold my ground and to say “No,” or, “I have a crazy idea.” It was tough. But I encourage people to do it, I really do. And in the end, even the times I felt like so silly offering any suggestion that was coming my way via what I was Googling or what my Instagram army was telling me to ask. In the end, David Ng, Nick’s doctor, said to me, “It was the Wild Wild West and because you were offering so many suggestions and you were being so strong, we did things that we maybe never would have done.” And so I think it’s a testament to being as strong as you possibly can. It is hard and it is intimidating. But you are the best advocate for your person. And when you know your person like a husband and a wife does, I wasn’t going to give up on him until I knew that I had to.