Narrators include Bahni Turpin, who has performed the audio editions of “The Hate U Give” and “The Underground Railroad,” for “Half Light,” and “House of Cards” star Kate Mara for “The Getaway.”
Michael Lewis, Jeffery Deaver and Robert Caro are among the many other writers who in recent years have released works exclusively for audio, one of publishing’s fastest growing markets.
