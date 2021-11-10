One of his earliest parts was in “Boy A” (2007), an award-winning British TV movie in which he played a young man who tries to anonymously rebuild his life after being released from 14 years in juvenile prison. A few short years later, he was playing notable parts in major pictures such as 2010’s romantic sci-fi “Never Let Me Go” and the blockbuster Facebook drama “The Social Network.” After stepping into the world of superhero movies for “The Amazing Spider-Man” in 2012, he went to Broadway for “Death of a Salesman” and to smaller films like 2014’s Great Recession drama “99 Homes.” After a best-actor Oscar nomination in the action-packed “Hacksaw Ridge” in 2017, he played a man paralyzed by polio in “Breathe,” and returned to the stage the next year to play a Tony Award-winning turn as Prior Walter in “Angels in America.”