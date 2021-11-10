“When we won the second game, I was screaming at myself, even though I hit the game-winner, because it shouldn’t have been that . . . hard and shouldn’t have taken that long,” Garfield says, as animated in his game recap as he is in discussing his movies.
It’s clear that Garfield, 38, loves a challenge. It’s reflected in his film roles, as he seeks parts that push him and make the audience think and feel.
One of his earliest parts was in “Boy A” (2007), an award-winning British TV movie in which he played a young man who tries to anonymously rebuild his life after being released from 14 years in juvenile prison. A few short years later, he was playing notable parts in major pictures such as 2010’s romantic sci-fi “Never Let Me Go” and the blockbuster Facebook drama “The Social Network.” After stepping into the world of superhero movies for “The Amazing Spider-Man” in 2012, he went to Broadway for “Death of a Salesman” and to smaller films like 2014’s Great Recession drama “99 Homes.” After a best-actor Oscar nomination in the action-packed “Hacksaw Ridge” in 2017, he played a man paralyzed by polio in “Breathe,” and returned to the stage the next year to play a Tony Award-winning turn as Prior Walter in “Angels in America.”
“I love telling stories that will enhance my life and therefore other people’s lives — that explore themes and truths that can be of service to me and the audience watching,” he says. “My North Star is making things that feel of a certain level and depth with people I admire and respect.”
Despite such grand ambitions, Garfield does not come across as a pretentious artiste. Sure, he’ll quote the poet Rilke, but also an Andy Samberg character from “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.” He references his acclaimed “Death of a Salesman” director Mike Nichols, and later basketball great Shaquille O’Neal. And he still gets revved up discussing his first break after drama school, starring in a Doritos commercial in Spain. “I completely felt I had made it, earning five grand for two days of work,” he gleefully recalls.
Garfield has assiduously avoided being pigeonholed. This fall, his slick and greedy televangelist Jim Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” debuted in September, followed by his portrayal of the sincere and deeply committed playwright Jonathan Larson in “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!,” in theaters Nov. 12 and on Netflix Nov. 19. Even the Internet can’t pin him down — you can find declarations among tennis fans that he’d be perfectly cast as the scruffy, swearing Scot Andy Murray but also as the sweat-free, elegant Roger Federer. Yet many of his characters share certain traits: an easy charisma, a riveting physicality and a propensity for memorable monologues.
“Andrew is a great reader of text and interpreter of language, who also has an ear for the music and rhythm of spoken language and the way human speech embodies action,” says “Angels in America” playwright Tony Kushner. “I love how deeply he lives inside of language and how he explores every nook and cranny and asks questions about punctuation and pauses.”
The impassioned, often fiery (and sometimes memeable) speeches Garfield regularly delivers with such magnetism come not just from the script but from within.
“Maybe that’s the truest version of me,” he says. “But when I’m not acting I save it for the people that I trust and who can put up with it. Otherwise, I’m pretty shy and introverted.”
Garfield, who has always felt keenly and deeply, suppressed many of his feelings growing up in the English suburbs. “It’s a place where creativity and emotional expressiveness are things to avoid,” he says. “There was a kind of malaise, a low-hum numbness. It rattled my cage. I became the person that absorbed everyone else’s unexpressed emotions, because I was so in touch with mine.”
His outlet was sports — soccer, rugby, gymnastics and swimming — but after concussions sidelined him, he became “a very internal, self-destructive person,” he said, with only skateboarding and Rage Against the Machine as releases. “Thank God I was guided by my mother toward acting. Suddenly I felt lighter again.”
After graduating from drama school in London, Garfield found success on the stage before landing his first American film role in 2007’s “Lions for Lambs.” The political film, directed by and starring Robert Redford as well as Meryl Streep and Tom Cruise, spoiled the new actor. “I’d tasted the best filet mignon cooked to perfection, so how could I go to McDonald’s? Getting to work with that level of talent made me realize I had to sustain it because it felt so good,” he says.
Later, he did jump into the superhero franchise game, but he never seemed comfortable with being a movie star as opposed to an actor. “I had to be okay with saying no to people who wanted things of me during the ‘Spider-Man’ era,” recalls Garfield, who played the famed Peter Parker in two films. “It was for my own sanity and for my ability to disappear into stories — to make the story the thing, not me.”
Though he has come to terms with the celebrity aspect, he is still careful not to choose roles for the biggest payday, instead taking chances on offbeat, $5 million-budget independent films like “Mainstream,” which opened earlier this year.
“I don’t want to be on my deathbed going: ‘I’m riiiiich! I had a pretty shallow time but I’ve got aaaaall the money,’ ” he says, adopting the voice of an arrogant bro. “I want to be on my deathbed having lived how I wanted to, making things I wanted to make.”
How Garfield determines what movies to pursue is deeply important, as part of what excites him most about the work is finding the parts of himself that connect to those characters that stay with him long after the role is done. “You access parts of you that you keep hidden in the basement,” he says.
While he loves portraying character such as Larson or Prior Walter or the saintly soldier Desmond Doss from “Hacksaw Ridge” — “you want to stay in them forever, because they are just better than you” — he knows that most interesting roles come riddled with turmoil and emotional conflict.
“Look at someone like Kanye West, people who are this pure id or pure ego without self-censorship. There’s something frightening about that behavior, but we’re also attracted to it because it represents the parts of us we put in the closet because they’re not socially acceptable,” he says. “When I’m acting, I get to reclaim those aspects — the wildness, the darkness, the less polite, destructive, even murderous parts of the self — and that’s a healthy thing.”
Garfield also fuels the physicality of his roles with his athletic instincts. “There’s a body awareness and I thrive when I’m connected to my body,” he says. “Physical acting is a great way to express subtext and history and character.”
Kushner remembers how moments before the final confrontation between Biff and Willy Loman in “Death of a Salesman” Garfield would walk downstage and smoke a cigarette, leaning into a spot of red light. “You could just tell that something terrible and life-changing was about to happen,” he says.
He also marveled at Garfield’s bodily sacrifices for “Silence.” “Andrew is one of those actors who will set himself on fire, who spares himself nothing in his complete commitment,” Kushner says.
Garfield’s time filming “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!” flexed a different muscle: singing on screen. Though scary, it was in a way he embraces. “I just needed to put in the work, and I love doing the work — getting to a place where the elbow lines up with the wrist and you hit nothing but net,” he says, relating singing back to basketball.
Playing Larson, who wrote “Rent” and then died of a then-undiagnosed aortic aneurysm on what was supposed to be opening night at age 35, Garfield drew on his recent experience with death and loss: His mother, Lynn, who steered him toward his passion, died of pancreatic cancer shortly before filming began.
“For anyone who loses a parent, specifically their mom, it’s a seismic change,” he says. “I was living under some illusion that she was here forever. It is affecting me even now in ways I’m probably 3 percent aware of.”
Although Larson didn’t know he was sick, he was haunted by an understanding of how ephemeral life is and lived with an electrifying sense of urgency, things Garfield strove to capture. “It’s just a theory, but I think he had an unconscious awareness he didn’t have a lot of time, that the ‘ticking’ is this deep unconscious thing emanating from deep within him, saying, ‘You need to write as much of your brilliance as possible into existence.’ ”
The idea of someone dying too young, be it a parent or a playwright, is tragic, Garfield knows, but beyond the hurt and the pain “is a beauty in the awareness that we’re all leaving here wanting to be here for longer,” he says. “Knowing that we’re here for just a short time is the thing that gives life meaning.”