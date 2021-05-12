McCarthy: I’m a pretty solitary person in many ways, and so I wasn’t in the center of a group of friends. And I lived in New York, they all lived in L.A., and they were very nice to me. I didn’t feel alienated by them, I felt a bit alienated from them, just because that’s my nature... And I suppose it took me so many years to write the book, to really come to terms with that, what that whole notion of the Brat Pack was and became and is, because I think they’re very different things. When I started, it was cast in this very sort of pejorative way. And it’s evolved over time to be this kind of nostalgic memory of youth that we all our generation looks back on so fondly. And I’m sort of the avatar of people’s youth in a certain way... It took me a long time to kind of embrace that notion, but that’s sort of a beautiful thing.