The film, a conventional assemblage of archival footage, clips from Bourdain’s TV shows and present-day talking heads, primarily uses Bourdain as his own narrator by way of past interviews and audio books. In three instances, Neville said, he wanted to use material that Bourdain had written but not spoken. Using several hours of recordings, he contracted with a software company to generate a Bourdain-sounding voice “reading” those lines.
The idea that what we thought was Bourdain’s voice was, in fact, a deepfake elicited gasps among purists, as well as some of Bourdain’s passionate fans, who expressed feelings of betrayal and even trauma at having their idol posthumously exploited. Although Neville insists that he had the permission of Bourdain’s former wife and literary executor to make the AI recordings, Ottavia Bourdain issued a tart statement disavowing her cooperation: “I certainly was NOT the one who said Tony would be cool with that,” she tweeted Friday.
Documentaries are in the midst of a new Golden Age, as streaming services scoop up compulsively watchable feature films and series that satiate the audience’s voracious appetite for true stories — especially those involving lurid crime, quirky human nature and wild animals. But the deluge of nonfiction filmmaking and its seemingly endless permutations — from the cosmeticized pseudo-verite of “reality TV” to the increasing use of fictional techniques such as special effects, animation, lush musical scores and even actors — has rendered the term almost meaningless. Technically, a documentary is so called because it documents events as they unfold. But, contrary to conventional wisdom, documentaries are never mere recordings of reality. On some level, they always lie, or at least bend the truth — which doesn’t always mean they’re dishonest.
The outcry over Bourdain’s synthesized voice in “Roadrunner” is but the latest iteration of an argument that has attended the nonfiction genre throughout its evolution. That debate goes as far back as 1922, when Robert Flaherty released the silent film “Nanook of the North,” a portrait of an Inuk family in the Canadian Arctic that contained staged scenes of the protagonist hunting and interacting with a White fur trader. In 1988, Errol Morris revolutionized the form with “The Thin Blue Line,” a riveting true-crime procedural in which he used stylized, slow-motion inserts and re-creations to heighten dramatic tension.
In so unapologetically embracing narrative-fiction production values, Morris was flying in the face of documentary film’s long-standing techniques, which hewed either to the flat-affect narration and rote visuals of educational films and newsreels, or the fly-on-the-wall naturalism of cinema verite, which came into fashion in the 1960s. But even the most raw observational portraits of verite’s heyday didn’t reflect un-mediated reality: Rather, they were composed of moments selected by the filmmaker to be photographed, and then cut and rearranged in the editing process to create an overall mood, tone and narrative arc. The very presence of a camera no doubt affected subjects’ behavior in ways that were impossible to discern or quantify.
Today’s glut of investigatory films has led some observers to consider documentaries “the new journalism.” But, as the “Roadrunner” episode demonstrates, documentaries aren’t journalism. They’re art. Although nonfiction filmmakers use journalistic tools such as interviews, research and acute observation, they aren’t reporters but storytellers, who will go to any lengths necessary to engage their audience not just through information, but emotion.
That distinction is often lost on viewers who are all too happy to go along with a filmmaker creating a compelling and convincing world on screen. And it’s blurred by filmmakers themselves, who often consider transparency about their methods to be at odds with the immersive emotional experience they’re trying to create. Most of Neville’s toughest critics agree that he could have avoided controversy simply by disclosing the fact that a few lines in “Roadrunner” were produced in a computer rather than spoken by Bourdain. That disclaimer could have appeared in the film’s opening or closing credits, or within the body of the film.
One of the best examples of this kind of transparency can be found in “Stories We Tell,” Sarah Polley’s exquisite 2012 documentary about a family mystery in which she artfully braids together straightforward interviews and documentary footage with reenactments and speculative material, delicately disentangling them at the end of the film to reveal her creative process and the liberties she took. It’s a gesture that simultaneously reflects Polley’s confidence as a director and a deep respect for her tacit contract with viewers for whom the word “documentary” entails the expectation that, even if what they’re seeing isn’t the whole “truth,” at least they won’t be tricked or purposefully deceived.
It’s that contract that led Heidi Ewing — best known for the nonfiction films she has co-directed with Rachel Grady — to insist that her latest production, “I Carry You With Me,” be called a narrative feature, not a hybrid (and certainly not a documentary). The film tells the story of two real-life men who met in Mexico and eventually moved to the United States; Ewing cast actors to play them as children, dramatizing early events of their lives, creating composite characters and adding imaginary scenes. Although the actual protagonists appear in “I Carry You With Me,” Ewing says, she had no doubt what category the film belonged in.
“It’s a narrative with a twist, not a documentary with re-creations,” she explains. “Aside from the fact that 80 percent of the movie is scripted and played by actors, I think the expectations are different when something’s a narrative. . . . You owe a lot of people a lot of things when you make a documentary film. You owe a huge debt to the subjects who have entrusted their lives and their time to you — without payment, at least most all of the time. And you owe the audience your most truthful interpretation of the story. You owe it to them to be much more transparent than you would ever be in a fiction film with how something occurred. You owe a lot to everybody.”
Ewing adds that filmmakers must contend with the fact that “audiences still staunchly believe that a documentary is 100 percent factual, and that things happened exactly that way.” The more engrossing the movie, the deeper that belief becomes, along with the artist’s responsibility. “It’s really the [interior] meter that the filmmaker has,” Ewing says. “Does she have to ‘come clean’ with some technique at some point? It’s a question most filmmakers have to ask themselves.”
Neville seems to have asked the question only to glibly dismiss it. Speaking with New Yorker staff writer Helen Rosner, who noticed one line of Bourdain’s dialogue that turned out to be computer-generated, he said, “You probably don’t know what the other lines are that were spoken by the A.I., and you’re not going to know. We can have a documentary-ethics panel about it later.”
It looks like we’re having that documentary-ethics panel now. And it looks like the term “documentary” is here to stay. It’s not that it doesn’t mean anything. It’s that it never meant what we thought it did in the first place.