“There are these scenes where she has this all-out sort of panic attack, sort of a wounded animal kind of response to something tragic that happens to her,” Mohan said. “On four different days, she had to work herself up to the same type of snotty, teary cry. Everyone was like, ‘We have to bring our A game because she is crushing it right now, and she’s making really smart and interesting choices every single day, and this is potentially her breakthrough movie. So let’s let’s all support her, too, because we’re witnessing the birth of a star here,” he said.