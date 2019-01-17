LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World recently invited The Associated Press for an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at how it puts its shows together.

It’s a shift for a resort that hasn’t allowed many peeks behind the curtains of the fantasy it creates. The AP saw dancers rehearsing in a studio, rows of seamstresses stitching together costumes and a warehouse full of parade floats.

The results of those labors take stage Friday when Disney World unveils a new parade, an area based on “The Incredibles” characters and an arts festival.

If the famous Disney Imagineers provide the “wow” factor with their fantastical feats of engineering, it’s the entertainment division that provides Disney World’s heart.

Disney World’s entertainment division has 6,700 workers in 100 different disciplines responsible for more than 200,000 performances a year at the resort.

