The Hollywood Reporter published a story Wednesday that said the premiere was canceled after two relatives of a Bernard Garrett Jr., who is a co-producer on the film, accused him of molesting them when they were girls. Attempts to reach Garrett at several phone numbers listed to him were unsuccessful Friday.
The film is based on the life of Garrett’s father, Bernard, who in the 1950s and ‘60s recruited a white man to pose as the face of his expansive real estate and banking business.
