Police next to stolen film equipment during a media presentation at the police department in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Argentine authorities say they have seized about $3 million in cameras, lenses and other film equipment stolen in Hollywood and New York. (Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentine authorities say they have seized about $3 million in cameras, lenses and other film equipment stolen in Hollywood and New York.

Security Minister Patricia Bullrich said Friday that Argentine authorities worked in conjunction with the FBI, the New York Police Department and the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires.

Authorities said they were able to break up a criminal gang that stole the equipment from Hollywood producers and rented it on the black market for movies in Argentina.

Dozens of cases with costly cameras marked with the word “seized,” as well as tripods, lights and other professional film equipment were displayed at a news conference Friday in the Argentine capital.

Argentine Federal Police Chief Nestor Roncaglia said 17 people are being investigated as part of the operation called “Hollywood Stolen.”

