Hammer and Chambers said that as they enter into this next chapter that their children and relationship as co-parents will remain a priority. They asked for “privacy, compassion and love during this time.”
Hammer, 33, is known for his work in “The Social Network” and “Call Me By Your Name.” Chambers, 37, is a television personality and journalist. Their message was posted alongside an early photo of the two looking happy and relaxed.
