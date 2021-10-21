Other emotions were at play as well, he added. “What I’d reentered in lockdown was . . . this other lockdown I had experienced, where the same thing had kicked in instantly — this deep, all-prevailing sense of being unsettled. The ground beneath our feet had shifted. . . . It just seemed important to try to value and appreciate that with which you have been blessed to be part of and to have experienced, and to perhaps not only revisit it but try to understand, and hope that the act of sharing it would bring the possibility of bringing other people understanding as well.”