Such a maternal relationship never existed for O’Connor, who speaks about the abuse she suffered from her mother in Kathryn Ferguson’s “Nothing Compares.” In the collective memory, such as it is, O’Connor has been largely reduced to only a caricature — that fiery bald Irish singer who tore up an image of the pope on “Saturday Night Live.” But “Nothing Compares,” by laying out O’Connor’s life, which she discusses in off-camera interviews heard through the film, gives O’Connor’s music and career the depth it deserves by tracing the pain it was forged in. She was just 20, and pregnant, when her 1987 debut album came out.