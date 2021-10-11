“We really didn’t expect anything. There were so many talented people. We were really happy and humbled,” Diwan said. “I had so many feelings at the same time. I was thinking about the movie. I was thinking about my actress, I knew it was going to change everything for her. I was thinking about (author) Annie Ernaux because it’s a true story and it’s her story. And my last thought was that the topic was in everyone’s minds.”