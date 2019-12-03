It’s a result of Kundera’s meeting with Prime Minister Andrej Babis in Paris last year.
Kundera fled Communist Czechoslovakia and has lived in France since 1975, and it is there that he published his most famous books, including “The Book of Laughter and Forgetting,” “The Art of the Novel” and “Immortality.” His later works, written in French, were not translated into Czech.
The 90-year-old lives in virtual seclusion, only travels to his homeland incognito and never speaks to reporters.
